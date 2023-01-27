Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol® (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U.S. market, following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Durezol® brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $40 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in Nov 2022 according to IQVIA*.

Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% is available in 5 ml bottles in case packs of 24.

Please click here for full prescribing information: https://drreddys.com/pi/PI_Difluprednate-Opthalmic.pdf.

Durezol® is a trademark of Novartis AG.

