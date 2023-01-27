Advanced search
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-24
4204.55 INR   -1.11%
07:04aDr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% in the U.S. Market
BU
05:33aAdani's Fraud Controversy, Weak Bank and Oil &Gas Stocks Drag Indian Equities
MT
01:37aDr. Reddy's Laboratories Launches Generic Post-Surgery Eye Relief Medication in US; Shares Climb 3%
MT
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces the launch of Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% in the U.S. Market

01/27/2023 | 07:04am EST
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%, a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol® (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U.S. market, following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Durezol® brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $40 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in Nov 2022 according to IQVIA*.

Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% is available in 5 ml bottles in case packs of 24.

Please click here for full prescribing information: https://drreddys.com/pi/PI_Difluprednate-Opthalmic.pdf.

Durezol® is a trademark of Novartis AG.

RDY-0123-505

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. Established in 1984, we are committed to providing access to affordable and innovative medicines. Driven by our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we offer a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, China, Brazil and Europe. As a company with a history of deep science that has led to several industry firsts, we continue to plan ahead and invest in businesses of the future. As an early adopter of sustainability and ESG actions, we released our first Sustainability Report in 2004. Our current ESG goals aim to set the bar high in environmental stewardship; access and affordability for patients; diversity; and governance. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com.

Disclaimer: This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on the management’s current views and assumptions and involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. In addition to statements which are forward-looking by reason of context, the words "may", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to without limitation, (i) general economic conditions such as performance of financial markets, credit defaults , currency exchange rates, interest rates, persistency levels and frequency / severity of insured loss events, (ii) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (iii) changing levels of competition and general competitive factors, (iv) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of central banks and/or governments, (v) the impact of acquisitions or reorganization, including related integration issues, and (vi) the susceptibility of our industry and the markets addressed by our, and our customers’, products and services to economic downturns as a result of natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics or other widespread illness, including coronavirus (or COVID-19), and (vii) other risks and uncertainties identified in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed under the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022. The company assumes no obligation to update any information contained herein.


Financials
Sales 2023 240 B 2 943 M 2 943 M
Net income 2023 41 128 M 505 M 505 M
Net cash 2023 33 671 M 413 M 413 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 0,78%
Capitalization 698 B 8 569 M 8 569 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,77x
EV / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,2%
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-0.70%8 569
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.04%441 560
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-4.40%330 671
NOVO NORDISK A/S0.14%309 711
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.52%277 411
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.68%270 958