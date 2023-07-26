Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY | NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The information mentioned in this release is based on consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Revenues Rs. 67,384 Mn [Up: 29%* YoY; Up: 7%* QoQ] Gross Margin 58.7% [Q1 FY23: 49.9%; Q4 FY23: 57.2%] SG&A Expenses Rs. 17,702 Mn [Up: 14% YoY; Down: 2% QoQ] R&D Expenses Rs. 4,984 Mn [7.4% of Revenues] EBITDA Rs. 21,372 Mn [31.7% of Revenues] Profit before Tax Rs. 18,463 Mn [Up: 26%^ YoY; Up: 39%^ QoQ] Profit after Tax Rs. 14,025 Mn [Up: 18% YoY; Up: 46% QoQ]

* Excluding brand divestment income during the previous periods, Q1 FY24 Sales YoY growth is 35% and QoQ growth is 12%

^ Excluding one offs (settlement income during the current and previous year and brand divestment income during the previous periods), Q1 FY24 PBT YoY growth is 165% and QoQ growth is 68%

Commenting on the results, Co-Chairman & MD, G V Prasad said: “We delivered strong sales growth and witnessed robust margin expansion in Q1FY24 driven by market share gains & new product momentum in our US generics business and superior performance in Russia. We are on track in executing our strategy, delivering growth while continuing to invest in future growth drivers and innovation to create sustainable value.”

All amounts in millions, except EPS. All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = Rs. 82.06

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Income Statement Particulars Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 YoY

Gr % Q4 FY23 QoQ

Gr% ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) Revenues 821 67,384 636 52,154 29 767 62,968 7 Cost of Revenues 339 27,831 319 26,148 6 329 26,971 3 Gross Profit 482 39,553 317 26,006 52 439 35,997 10 Operating Expenses Selling, General & Administrative expenses 216 17,702 189 15,493 14 219 17,992 (2 ) Research and Development expenses 61 4,984 53 4,325 15 65 5,366 (7 ) Impairment of non-current assets 0 11 0 0 7 540 (98 ) Other operating (income)/expense (10 ) (780 ) (73 ) (6024 ) (87 ) (3 ) (281 ) 178 Results from operating activities 215 17,636 149 12,212 44 151 12,380 42 Net finance (income)/expense (10 ) (784 ) (29 ) (2349 ) (67 ) (10 ) (799 ) (2 ) Share of profit of equity accounted investees (1 ) (43 ) (1 ) (94 ) (54 ) (1 ) (76 ) (43 ) Profit before income tax 225 18,463 179 14,655 26 162 13,255 39 Income tax expense 54 4,438 34 2779 60 45 3,663 21 Profit for the period 171 14,025 145 11,876 18 117 9,592 46 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1.03 84.22 0.87 71.40 18 0.70 57.62 46

As % to revenues Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 Q4 FY23 Gross Profit 58.7 49.9 57.2 SG&A 26.3 29.7 28.6 R&D 7.4 8.3 8.5 EBITDA 31.7 34.1 25.9 PBT 27.4 28.1 21.1 PAT 20.8 22.8 15.2

EBITDA Computation Particulars Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 Q4 FY23 ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) Profit before Income Tax 225 18,463 179 14,655 162 13,255 Interest (income) / expense - Net* (8) (685) 1 84 (8) (673) Depreciation 28 2,281 25 2,050 27 2,213 Amortization 16 1,302 12 1,000 12 977 Impairment 0 11 0 0 7 540 EBITDA 260 21,372 217 17,789 199 16,312 * Includes income from Investments

All amounts in millions, except EPS. All US dollar amounts based on convenience translation rate of 1 USD = Rs. 82.06

Key Balance Sheet Items Particulars As on 30th Jun 2023 As on 31st Mar 2023 As on 30th Jun 2022 ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) ($) (Rs.) Cash and cash equivalents and other investments 745 61,162 761 62,456 432 35,468 Trade receivables 939 77,095 883 72,486 893 73,274 Inventories 639 52,398 593 48,670 631 51,810 Property, plant and equipment 819 67,207 810 66,462 778 63,826 Goodwill and Other Intangible assets 516 42,306 428 35,094 441 36,213 Loans and borrowings (current & non-current) 153 12,520 164 13,472 301 24,666 Trade payables 337 27,682 322 26,444 305 25,052 Equity 2,989 2,45,259 2,815 2,30,991 2,442 2,00,389

Revenue Mix by Segment Segment Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 YoY

Gr % Q4 FY23 QoQ

Gr % (Rs.) (Rs.) (Rs.) Global Generics 60,083 44,324 36% 54,257 11% North America 31,978 17,815 79% 25,321 26% Europe 5,071 4,141 22% 4,960 2% India 11,482 13,324 -14% 12,834 -11% Emerging Markets 11,552 9,043 28% 11,142 4% Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI) 6,709 7,090 -5% 7,787 -14% Others 592 740 -20% 924 -36% Total 67,384 52,154 29% 62,968 7%

Revenue Analysis [Q1 FY24]

Global Generics (GG)

Q1 FY24 revenue at Rs. 60.1 billion, YoY growth of 36% and QoQ growth of 11%. The growth was driven by North America, Emerging Markets and Europe.

North America

Q1 FY24 revenue at Rs. 32 billion, YoY growth of 79% and QoQ growth of 26%. The growth was primarily on account of new product launches, continued momentum in existing products, favorable forex rates movement, partly offset by price erosion.

at Rs. 32 billion, YoY growth of 79% and QoQ growth of 26%. The growth was primarily on account of new product launches, continued momentum in existing products, favorable forex rates movement, partly offset by price erosion. During the quarter, we launched six new products in US and two in Canada. We also commercialized the generic prescription portfolio acquired from Mayne Pharma.

During the quarter, we filed four new Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) with the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). As of 30th June 2023, cumulatively 85 generic filings are pending for approval with the USFDA (82 ANDAs and 3 NDAs under 505(b)(2) route). Out of the pending 85 ANDAs, 43 are Para IVs, and we believe 17 have ‘First to File’ status.

Europe

Q1 FY24 revenue at Rs. 5.1 billion, YoY growth of 22% and QoQ growth of 2%. The growth was driven by momentum in the base business, new product launches and favorable forex rates movement, partly offset by price erosion.

India

Q1 FY24 revenue at Rs. 11.5 billion, YoY decrease of 14% and QoQ decline of 11%. Excluding brand divestment income, sales of divested portfolio from base and NLEM related price reduction impact, India business registered a high single digit growth. This growth was mainly on account of increase in base business volumes.

Emerging Markets

Q1 FY24 revenue from Emerging Markets at Rs. 11.6 billion, YoY growth of 28% and QoQ growth of 4%.

- Revenue from Russia for the quarter at Rs. 5.6 billion, YoY growth of 75% and QoQ growth of 9%. YoY growth was driven by uptick in base business, price increase and biosimilars. This was further aided by low base in previous year. QoQ growth was primarily driven by increase in volumes of existing products.

- Revenue from other CIS countries and Romania for the year at Rs. 2.0 billion, YoY growth of 2% and QoQ decline of 14%. YoY growth, primarily on account of price increases on certain products, was offset with decline in base business volumes. QoQ decline was mainly on account of decline in volumes of existing products.

- Revenue from Rest of World (RoW) territories for the year at Rs. 4.0 billion, YoY growth of 1% and QoQ growth of 8%. YoY growth, led by new product launches, was offset by price erosion and lower base business volumes. QoQ growth was mainly driven by new product launches and increase in volumes of existing products.

Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI)

Q1 FY24 revenue at Rs. 6.7 billion, with a decline of 5% YoY and 14% QoQ. YoY decline was mainly attributable to lower volume pick up by customers for some of our existing products, partly offset with favourable forex rate movement. QoQ decline was mainly attributable to decrease in sales volumes of certain of our existing products.

Income Statement Highlights:

Q1 FY24 gross margin at 58.7% (GG: 63.9%, PSAI: 15.0%). Gross margin increased by ~880 bps YoY and by ~150 bps QoQ. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by favorable product mix and higher manufacturing leverage partly offset by benefit from brand divestment income during previous year and price erosion in certain products. QoQ growth was primarily on account of favourable product mix partly offset by brand divestment income benefit during preceding quarter. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses for Q1 FY24 at Rs. 17.7 billion, YoY increase of 14% and declined by 2% QoQ. The YoY SG&A spend increase is in-line with business growth and is largely on account of investment in sales & marketing, digitalization and other business initiatives.

at 58.7% (GG: 63.9%, PSAI: 15.0%). Gross margin increased by ~880 bps YoY and by ~150 bps QoQ. The improvement in gross margin was primarily driven by favorable product mix and higher manufacturing leverage partly offset by benefit from brand divestment income during previous year and price erosion in certain products. QoQ growth was primarily on account of favourable product mix partly offset by brand divestment income benefit during preceding quarter.

Research & development (R&D) expenses in Q1 FY24 at Rs. 5.0 billion. As % to Revenues – Q1FY24: 7.4% | Q4FY23: 8.5% | Q1FY23: 8.3%. We continue our focus on investing in R&D to build a healthy pipeline of new products across our markets for both small molecules and biosimilars.

Other operating income for Q1 FY24 at Rs. 0.8 billion compared to Rs. 6 billion in Q1 FY23. Other operating income during the current quarter included settlement income of Rs. 0.5 billion in Canada relating to the generic abiraterone. The net other income in previous year included settlement income of Rs. 5.6 billion relating to the generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film.

Net Finance income for Q1 FY24 at Rs.0.8 billion compared to Rs. 2.3 billion in Q1 FY24. The higher income during previous year was primarily on account of higher foreign exchange gain.

at Rs.0.8 billion compared to Rs. 2.3 billion in Q1 FY24. The higher income during previous year was primarily on account of higher foreign exchange gain. Profit before Tax for Q1 FY24 at Rs. 18.5 billion, YoY growth of 26%. QoQ growth of 39%

at Rs. 18.5 billion, YoY growth of 26%. QoQ growth of 39% Profit after Tax for Q1 FY24 at Rs. 14.0 billion. The effective tax rate for the quarter has been 24.0% as compared to 19.0% in Q1 FY23. The tax rate was lower in pervious year primarily on account of recognition of unrecognized deferred tax assets on operating tax losses.

at Rs. 14.0 billion. The effective tax rate for the quarter has been 24.0% as compared to 19.0% in Q1 FY23. The tax rate was lower in pervious year primarily on account of recognition of unrecognized deferred tax assets on operating tax losses. Diluted earnings per share for Q1 FY24 is Rs. 84.22.

Other Highlights:

EBITDA for Q1 FY24 at Rs. 21.4 billion and the EBITDA margin is 31.7%.

at Rs. 21.4 billion and the EBITDA margin is 31.7%. Capital expenditure for Q1 FY24 at Rs. 3.6 billion.

at Rs. 3.6 billion. Free cash-flow for Q1 FY24 at Rs. 6.7 billion (before acquisition payout).

at Rs. 6.7 billion (before acquisition payout). Net cash surplus for the company at Rs. 49.8 billion as on June 30, 2023.

All amounts in millions, except EPS

About key metrics and non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please refer to "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

All amounts in millions, except EPS

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures Free Cash Flow Three months Ended June 30, 2023 Net cash generated from operating activities 13,634 Less: Taxes (2,384 ) Investments in PPE and Intangibles (4,512 ) Free Cash Flow before acquisition 6,738 Less: Acquisitions related pay-out (7,640 ) Free Cash Flow (902 )

Operating working capital Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Inventories 52,398 Trade Receivables 77,095 Less: Trade Payables (27,682 ) Operating Working Capital 101,811

Net cash surplus Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 7,228 Investments 53,934 Short-term borrowings (6,468 ) Long-term borrowings, non-current (4,930 ) Less: Restricted cash balance – Unclaimed dividend 84 Lease liabilities (included in Long-term borrowings, non-current) (1,130 ) Equity Investments (included in Investments) 957 Net Cash Surplus 49,853

All amounts in millions, except EPS

Computation of Return on Capital Employed Year Ended June 30, 2023 Profit before tax 18,463 Less: Interest and Investment Income (Excluding forex gain/loss) 685 Earnings Before Interest and taxes [A] 17,778 Average Capital Employed [B] 1,84,327 Return on Capital Employed (A/B) (Ratio) 38.6%

Computation of capital employed Year Ended June 30, 2023 Year Ended March 31, 2023 Property Plant and Equipment 67,207 66,462 Intangibles 38,068 30,849 Goodwill 4,238 4,245 Investment in equity accounted associates 4,002 4,702 Other Current Assets 18,511 20,069 Other investments 902 660 Other non-current assets 821 800 Inventories 52,398 48,670 Trade Receivables 77,095 72,485 Derivative Financial Instruments 1,760 1,095 Less: Other Liabilities 38,973 42,320 Provisions 5,451 5,513 Trade payables 27,682 26,444 Operating Capital Employed 1,92,896 1,75,760 Average Capital Employed 1,84,327

Computation of EBITDA

Refer page no. 2 for EBITDA computations.

