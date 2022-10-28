INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; mixed global cues weigh

BENGALURU, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in
early trades on Friday, with gains in bank stocks countering
losses in metals, as investors weighed mixed cues from global
equities amid earnings reports and expectations of a slower pace
of rate hikes from major central banks.
The NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.35% to 17,799 as
of 0354 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.42% higher
to 60,005.19. If gains hold, the benchmark indexes may register
their second straight weekly rise.
The Nifty public sector bank index rose more
than 1%, while metal index, which closed 2.7% higher
in the previous session, was down 1%.
Nifty 50 components top carmaker Maruti Suzuki and
pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
were up 1.2% and down 0.3%, respectively, ahead of their
quarterly earnings results later in the day.
Foreign institutional investors bought a net 28.18 billion
Indian rupees ($342.12 million) worth of equities on Thursday,
while domestic investors sold net 15.80 billion rupees worth of
shares, as per provisional data available with the National
Stock Exchange.
In broader equities, Asian shares fell on Friday and were
set to snap a three-day winning streak, while U.S. stocks were
mixed at close on Thursday, as investors balanced mixed earnings
reports and economic data.
($1 = 82.3680 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora
and Janane Venkatraman)