  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
4489.55 INR   +1.09%
12:15aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; mixed global cues weigh
RE
10/27Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
10/25Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories to $66 From $69, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise; mixed global cues weigh

10/28/2022 | 12:15am EDT
BENGALURU, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose in early trades on Friday, with gains in bank stocks countering losses in metals, as investors weighed mixed cues from global equities amid earnings reports and expectations of a slower pace of rate hikes from major central banks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 0.35% to 17,799 as of 0354 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.42% higher to 60,005.19. If gains hold, the benchmark indexes may register their second straight weekly rise.

The Nifty public sector bank index rose more than 1%, while metal index, which closed 2.7% higher in the previous session, was down 1%.

Nifty 50 components top carmaker Maruti Suzuki and pharmaceutical major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd were up 1.2% and down 0.3%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly earnings results later in the day.

Foreign institutional investors bought a net 28.18 billion Indian rupees ($342.12 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold net 15.80 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

In broader equities, Asian shares fell on Friday and were set to snap a three-day winning streak, while U.S. stocks were mixed at close on Thursday, as investors balanced mixed earnings reports and economic data. ($1 = 82.3680 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora and Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 1.09% 4489.55 End-of-day quote.-8.54%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 1.42% 9170.05 Delayed Quote.21.26%
NIFTY 50 0.45% 17807.45 Delayed Quote.1.74%
SENSEX BSE30 0.36% 59756.84 Real-time Quote.2.58%
Financials
Sales 2023 231 B 2 803 M 2 803 M
Net income 2023 35 542 M 432 M 432 M
Net cash 2023 34 907 M 424 M 424 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 0,70%
Capitalization 745 B 9 056 M 9 056 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
EV / Sales 2024 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,4%
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-8.54%9 001
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.72%452 771
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY29.56%340 030
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.79%276 712
ABBVIE INC.13.37%269 652
PFIZER, INC.-22.54%258 505