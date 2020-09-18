Indian shares rise as Dr.Reddy's boosts pharma stocks

BENGALURU, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher
on Friday, boosted by pharma stocks after Dr.Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd hit a record high, and as broader
Asian markets advanced on hopes of more monetary support from
central banks.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.49% to
11,572.75 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex 0.44% to
39,151.72 by 0350 GMT. Both the indexes closed more than 0.7%
lower in the previous session.
Dr.Reddy's rose as much as 4.1% to an all-time high and was
among the top boosts to the Nifty 50 after the company settled a
patent litigation with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co over
cancer treatment Revlimid.
That helped the Nifty Pharma Index rise 2.67%.
Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd also helped
boost the Nifty, gaining as much as 0.9%.
(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V)