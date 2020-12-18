Russia signs more deals with India to make 300 mln Sputnik V vaccines

MUMBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - India will produce about 300
million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines next
year, a Russian official was quoted as saying, nearly three
times the previously known number as deals have been signed with
more manufacturers.
Russia is already testing the first samples of Sputnik V
that were produced in India, its embassy in New Delhi said on
Twitter on Friday, sharing a news story https://tass.com/world/1236777/amp
in which their vaccine czar Kirill Dmitriev was quoted.
"In India, we have agreements with four large
manufacturers," Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct
Investment Fund (RDIF) told Rossiya 24 TV, according to news
agency TASS.
"India will produce about 300 million doses or more of the
vaccine for us next year."
India is the world's biggest vaccine maker and its
pharmaceutical industry is freeing up capacity and accelerating
investments ahead of the global rush for COVID-19 shots.
India's Hetero Biopharma has already announced a deal with
the RDIF to make more than 100 million doses of Sputnik V, whose
efficacy has been found to be more than 91% in trials done
outside India.
It was not immediately clear which other Indian companies
would make the vaccine, though Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
is conducting clinical trials of it in India and will
also distribute the finished vaccine.
Indian officials have said they may approve some vaccines
for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. So far only
three vaccines from Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer
/BioNTech and Indian company Bharat Biotech have applied
for urgent approval.
India's health ministry on Friday reported 22,890 new
coronavirus infections, taking its total to just shy of 10
million. It is the world's second-worst affected country after
the United States, which has recorded 16.9 million cases.
India's deaths rose by 338, taking the total to 144,789.
