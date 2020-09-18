Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sensex, Nifty rise as Dr.Reddy's boosts pharma stocks

09/18/2020 | 12:11am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

Indian shares opened higher on Friday, boosted by pharma stocks after Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd hit a record high, and as broader Asian markets advanced on hopes of more monetary support from central banks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.49% to 11,572.75 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex 0.44% to 39,151.72 by 0350 GMT. Both the indexes closed more than 0.7% lower in the previous session.

Dr.Reddy's rose as much as 4.1% to an all-time high and was among the top boosts to the Nifty 50 after the company settled a patent litigation with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co over cancer treatment Revlimid.

That helped the Nifty Pharma Index rise 2.67%.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd also helped boost the Nifty, gaining as much as 0.9%.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED 4.21% 4826.6 End-of-day quote.67.76%
NIFTY 50 0.54% 11575.4 Delayed Quote.-4.63%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.79% 2316.5 Delayed Quote.53.27%
SENSEX 30 -0.82% 38979.85 Real-time Quote.-5.51%
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
12:11aSensex, Nifty rise as Dr.Reddy's boosts pharma stocks
RE
12:08aIndian shares rise as Dr.Reddy's boosts pharma stocks
RE
09/17DR REDDY LABORATORIES : RDIF and Dr. Reddy's to cooperate on clinical trials and..
AQ
09/17DR REDDY LABORATORIES : announces settlement of U.S. Revlimid® (lenalidomide) Ca..
BU
09/17Bristol Myers, Dr. Reddy's Settle Revlimid U.S. Patent Litigation
DJ
09/17DR REDDY LABORATORIES : . Reddy's announces the launch of Over-the-Counter Olopa..
BU
09/16Sensex, Nifty rise on banking, IT boost; Dr. Reddy's hits five-week high
RE
09/16DR REDDY LABORATORIES : RDIF and Dr. Reddy's to cooperate on clinical trials and..
BU
09/09DR REDDY LABORATORIES : announces the launch of Redyx in India
PU
09/09DR REDDY LABORATORIES : announces the launch of Over-The-Counter Diclofenac Sodi..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 B 2 592 M 2 592 M
Net income 2021 25 951 M 353 M 353 M
Net cash 2021 8 485 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,0x
Yield 2021 0,52%
Capitalization 801 B 10 876 M 10 878 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,15x
EV / Sales 2022 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 21 650
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 4 632,55 INR
Last Close Price 4 826,60 INR
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erez Israeli Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Saumen Chakraborty President, CFO & Global Head-IT
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Kalpana Jaisingh Morparia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED67.76%10 457
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.89%390 711
ROCHE HOLDING AG7.37%317 035
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.84%216 427
PFIZER, INC.-6.13%204 382
NOVARTIS AG-10.48%199 714
