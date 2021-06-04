Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of ESOP (Form 6-K)

06/04/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sub:Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of ESOP

This is to inform you that the Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has allotted 43,083 equity shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company, fully paid up, on June 3, 2021 to Employees on exercise of their Stock Options as per the following details:

a) 34,610 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each pursuant to Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2002.
b) 8,473 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each underlying 8,473 ADRs pursuant to Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR Stock Option Scheme, 2007.

Further, please find enclosed the details as required under Regulation 10(c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulation, 2014.

This is for your information and records.

With regards,

/s/ Sandeep Poddar
Sandeep Poddar
Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Details under Regulation 10(c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulation, 2014

1 Company name and address of Registered Office:
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
8-2-337, Road No.3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034
2

Name of the Stock Exchanges on which the company's shares are listed:
BSE Ltd.
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
New York Stock Exchange Inc. (ADRs)

NSE IFSC Limited

3

Filing date of the statement referred in Regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 with Stock Exchange:

The Schemes were institutionalised under the erstwhile SEBI (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999 and appropriate details under Schedule V were filed. The Schemes complies with provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulation, 2014.

4 Filing Number, if any : NA
5 Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are issued, if any:
Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock Options Scheme, 2002 and Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR Stock Options Scheme, 2007
6 Kind of security to be listed: Equity Shares
7 Par value of the shares: Rs. 5/-
8 Date of issue of shares: June 3, 2021 (Date of allotment on exercise)
9 Number of shares issued: 43,083
10 Share Certificate No., if applicable: NA
11 Distinctive number of the share, if applicable : 171378736 to 171421818
12 ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat : INE089A01023
13 Exercise price per share: 43,083 equity shares exercised at Rs. 5/- per share
14 Premium per share: NIL
15 Total Issued shares after this issue : 166,344,514 (*)
16 Total Issued share capital after this issue : Rs. 831,722,570/-
17 Details of any lock-in on the shares : NA
18 Date of expiry of lock-in: NA
19 Whether shares identical in all respects to existing shares if not, when will they become identical?:
Yes, the shares rank pari passu with the existing shares
20 Details of listing fees, if payable : NA

(*) Total paid up capital after this issue: 166,344,314 i.e. Rs. 831,721,570 (difference of 200 due to forfeited shares of Rs. 5/- each in September 1988 due to non-payment of allotment money.)

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 17:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
01:47pSUB : Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of ESOP (Form 6-K)
PU
06/03Snowman Logistics Partners with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for Delivery of COVI..
MT
06/02Asian ADRs Slightly Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
06/01Asian ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/26Asian ADRs Move Higher Wednesday Amid Gains by Techs
MT
05/26DR REDDY LABORATORIES  : Delhi High Court Dismisses An Injunction Application Fi..
AQ
05/25Asian ADRs Move Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/25DR REDDY LABORATORIES  : Plans $137 Million Capex for FY22
MT
05/24TEL  : +91 40 4900 2900 Fax :+91 40 4900 2999 (Form 6-K)
PU
05/21Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 191 B 2 622 M 2 622 M
Net income 2021 22 584 M 310 M 310 M
Net cash 2021 10 733 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,7x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 871 B 11 949 M 11 953 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 21 650
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 5 670,06 INR
Last Close Price 5 253,35 INR
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erez Israeli Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Poddar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED0.95%12 001
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.50%437 249
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.25%302 007
PFIZER, INC.5.87%218 142
NOVARTIS AG-3.62%200 083
ABBVIE INC.4.72%198 188