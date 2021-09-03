Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of ESOP (Form 6-K)

Sub: Allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of ESOP

This is to inform you that the Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the allotment of 17,122 equity shares of Rs.5/- each of the Company, fully paid up, on September 2, 2021 to employees pursuant to exercise of their Stock Options as per the following details:

a) 12,435 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each pursuant to Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2002.

b) 4,687 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each underlying 4,687 ADRs pursuant to Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR Stock Option Scheme, 2007.

Further, please find enclosed the details as required under Regulation 10(c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulation, 2021.

This is for your information and records.

With regards,

/s/ Sandeep Poddar Sandeep Poddar Company Secretary

Encl: as above

Details under Regulation 10(c) of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021

1 Company name and address of Registered Office:

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

8-2-337, Road No.3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad - 500034 2 Name of the Stock Exchanges on which the company's shares are listed:

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

New York Stock Exchange Inc. (ADRs) NSE IFSC Limited (ADRs) 3 Filing date of the statement referred in Regulation 10(b) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 with Stock Exchange:



The Schemes were institutionalised under the erstwhile SEBI (Employee Stock Option Scheme and Employee Stock Purchase Scheme) Guidelines, 1999 and appropriate details under Schedule V were filed. The Schemes complies with provisions of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulation, 2014. 4 Filing Number, if any : NA 5 Title of the Scheme pursuant to which shares are issued, if any:

Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock Options Scheme, 2002 and Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR Stock Options Scheme, 2007 6 Kind of security to be listed: Equity Shares 7 Par value of the shares: Rs. 5/- 8 Date of issue of shares: September 2, 2021 (Date of allotment on exercise) 9 Number of shares issued: 17,122 equity shares 10 Share Certificate No., if applicable: NA 11 Distinctive number of the share, if applicable : 171456890 to 171474011 12 ISIN Number of the shares if issued in Demat : INE089A01023 13 Exercise price per share: 17,122 equity shares exercised at Rs. 5/- per share 14 Premium per share: Nil 15 Total Issued shares after this issue : 166,396,707 (*) 16 Total Issued share capital after this issue : Rs. 831,983,535/- 17 Details of any lock-in on the shares : NA 18 Date of expiry of lock-in: NA 19 Whether shares identical in all respects to existing shares if not, when will they become identical?:

Yes, the shares rank pari passu with the existing shares 20 Details of listing fees, if payable : NA

(*) Total paid up capital after this issue: 166,396,507 i.e. Rs. 831,982,535 (difference of 200 due to forfeited shares of Rs. 5/- each in September 1988 due to non-payment of allotment money.)