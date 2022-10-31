Advanced search
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
2022-10-27
4460.90 INR   -0.64%
Sub: Audio Recording of the Earnings call conducted on October 28, 2022 - Form 6-K

10/31/2022
Sub: Audio Recording of the Earnings call conducted on October 28, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find below the link of the audio recordings of the Earnings call for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, conducted on October 28, 2022.

Weblink: https://www.drreddys.com/investor#investor-meetàEarnings Call audio - Q2 FY 23

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

K Randhir Singh

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 234 B 2 841 M 2 841 M
Net income 2023 39 787 M 483 M 483 M
Net cash 2023 34 419 M 418 M 418 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,8x
Yield 2023 0,69%
Capitalization 741 B 8 996 M 8 996 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 4 460,90 INR
Average target price 4 895,30 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,74%
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-9.12%8 996
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.22%457 195
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.29%341 968
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.50%274 223
PFIZER, INC.-19.68%266 194
ABBVIE INC.9.02%260 957