Sub: Intimation - Form 6-K

Sub: Intimation
This is to inform you that the Company will be presenting at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022.
Erez Israeli, company's Chief Executive Officer will present at the Fireside Chat session at 7:30 AM EST [6:00 PM IST].
Weblink to join and listen to the fire side chat is given below:
https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare22/sessions/40329-dr-reddy-s-laboratories-ltd/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true
This is for your information and record.
Yours faithfully,
For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
/s/ Vivek Mittal
Vivek Mittal
|
Global General Counsel and Compliance officer
