  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  News
  Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Sub: Intimation - Form 6-K

01/10/2022 | 10:18am EST
Sub: Intimation

This is to inform you that the Company will be presenting at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, 12th January, 2022.

Erez Israeli, company's Chief Executive Officer will present at the Fireside Chat session at 7:30 AM EST [6:00 PM IST].

Weblink to join and listen to the fire side chat is given below:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare22/sessions/40329-dr-reddy-s-laboratories-ltd/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

This is for your information and record.

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

/s/ Vivek Mittal
Vivek Mittal
Global General Counsel and Compliance officer

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 15:17:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 215 B 2 898 M 2 898 M
Net income 2022 29 535 M 399 M 399 M
Net cash 2022 18 543 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 779 B 10 486 M 10 520 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 22 739
Free-Float -
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 4 708,40 INR
Average target price 5 452,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-4.08%10 518
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.68%457 940
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.57%331 232
PFIZER INC.-5.64%312 749
ABBVIE INC.-0.38%238 452
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.05%235 261