Sub: Intimation
This is to inform you that the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) today completed a Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and a routine GMP inspection at our API manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, India (CTO-6). The inspection was conducted from 10th July, 2023 to 19th July, 2023. The inspection closed with zero observations and a classification of No Action Indicated (NAI).
Kindly take the above on your record.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|/s/ K Randhir Singh
|K Randhir Singh
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Head CSR
