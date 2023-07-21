Sub: Intimation

In furtherance to our earlier intimation dated March 31, 2021, this is to inform you that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai vide its order dated June 22, 2023, the certified copy of which has been received on July 19, 2023, has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation for merger of Pharmasofttech Awacs Private Limited into Pharmarack Technologies Private Limited. Both these companies are subsidiaries of Aarogya Bharat Digital LLP (earlier known as DigiHealth Technologies LLP), which in turn is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABCD Technologies LLP. The Company owns 6.45% interest in ABCD Technologies LLP.

Kindly take the above on your record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited