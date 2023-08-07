Sub: Intimation
Further to our intimation dated May 5, 2023, on the inspection conducted by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) at our API manufacturing facility in Bollaram, Hyderabad (CTO 1), we wish to inform you that the Company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR). The Agency has classified the inspection as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) and concluded that the inspection is "closed" under 21 CFR 20.64(d)(3).
Kindly take the above on your record.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|K Randhir Singh
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Head-CSR
