  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
4085.85 INR   -0.63%
09:19aSUB : Transcript of the Earnings call conducted on July 28, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
08/02Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
08/01DR REDDY LABORATORIES : Intimation dated August 1, 2022 regarding cessation of Dr. Bruce Carter as Independent Director due to end of his second term - Form 6-K
PU
Sub: Transcript of the Earnings call conducted on July 28, 2022 - Form 6-K

08/03/2022 | 09:19am EDT
Sub: Transcript of the Earnings call conducted on July 28, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and

Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the transcript of the Earnings call for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, conducted on July 28, 2022. Also please note that this transcript of the call has been uploaded on our website.

The weblink to access it:

https://www.drreddys.com/investors/governance/committees-of-the-board/#investor-meet

This is for your information.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

/s/ K Randhir Singh
K Randhir Singh
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

CC:- New York Stock Exchange Inc.(Stock Code :RDY)

NSE IFSC Ltd.

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 13:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 230 B 2 934 M 2 934 M
Net income 2023 35 746 M 455 M 455 M
Net cash 2023 39 076 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 0,77%
Capitalization 680 B 8 657 M 8 657 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
EV / Sales 2024 2,43x
Nbr of Employees 24 795
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 4 085,85 INR
Average target price 4 889,42 INR
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-16.76%8 638
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.08%454 638
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY15.92%288 231
PFIZER, INC.-14.29%278 805
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.20%275 242
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.81%264 444