Tel :+91 40 4900 2900 Fax :+91 40 4900 2999 (Form 6-K)

September 9, 2021

This is in reference to our press release dated August 4, 2021, wherein we announced the sale of rights for ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution) 25 mg/mL for U.S. and Canada territory to BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI).

In this regard, we would now like to inform you about the closure of the transaction with BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI). Such closure was subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended.

