  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
  News
  Summary
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
Tel :+91 40 4900 2900 Fax :+91 40 4900 2999 (Form 6-K)

09/10/2021 | 07:02am EDT
Tel :+91 40 4900 2900
Fax :+91 40 4900 2999
Email :mail@drreddys.com
www.drreddys.com

September 9, 2021

To,

The Secretary

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

New York Stock Exchange Inc.

NSE IFSC Limited

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Intimation

This is in reference to our press release dated August 4, 2021, wherein we announced the sale of rights for ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution) 25 mg/mL for U.S. and Canada territory to BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI).

In this regard, we would now like to inform you about the closure of the transaction with BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI). Such closure was subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

/s/ Sandeep Poddar
Sandeep Poddar
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 218 B 2 968 M 2 968 M
Net income 2022 29 286 M 399 M 399 M
Net cash 2022 21 394 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 815 B 11 078 M 11 098 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
EV / Sales 2023 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 22 739
Free-Float 66,7%
Managers and Directors
Erez Israeli Chief Executive Officer
Parag Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Satish Kallam Reddy Co-Chairman
Gunupati Venkateswara Prasad Co-Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Rathi Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-5.56%11 078
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.79%442 441
ROCHE HOLDING AG12.62%331 991
PFIZER, INC.26.35%258 076
NOVO NORDISK A/S47.66%229 399
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY42.15%217 579