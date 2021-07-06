Log in
    500124   INE089A01023

DR. REDDY'S LABORATORIES LIMITED

(500124)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/05
5537.9 INR   -0.65%
PU
07/05Indian Indices Open the Week in Green; Hindalco Industries Shares Jump 4%
MT
07/05DR REDDY LABORATORIES  : Subsidiaries Financials Part B
PU
Tel :+91 40 4900 2900 Fax :+91 40 4900 2999 (Form 6-K)

07/06/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Tel :+91 40 4900 2900
Fax :+91 40 4900 2999
Email :mail@drreddys.com
www.drreddys.com

July 3, 2021

Corporate Relationship Department National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
BSE Limited 'Exchange Plaza'
Dalal Street, Fort Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code: 500124 Scrip Code: DRREDDY-EQ

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Newspaper advertisement.

Please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement regarding notice of 37th annual general meeting of the company and e-voting information as published in Business Standard and Nava Telangana on July 3, 2021.

This is for your information and records.

With regards,

/s/ Sandeep Poddar
Sandeep Poddar
Company Secretary

Encl : as above

CC:

New York Stock Exchange Inc.

NSE IFSC Limited

National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL)

Disclaimer

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
