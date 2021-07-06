Tel :+91 40 4900 2900 Fax :+91 40 4900 2999 (Form 6-K)

|
Tel :+91 40 4900 2900
|
Fax :+91 40 4900 2999
|
Email :mail@drreddys.com
|
www.drreddys.com
July 3, 2021
|
Corporate Relationship Department
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
BSE Limited
|
'Exchange Plaza'
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Mumbai - 400 051
|
|
|
Scrip Code: 500124
|
Scrip Code: DRREDDY-EQ
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Newspaper advertisement.
Please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement regarding notice of 37th annual general meeting of the company and e-voting information as published in Business Standard and Nava Telangana on July 3, 2021.
This is for your information and records.
With regards,
|
/s/ Sandeep Poddar
|
|
Sandeep Poddar
|
|
Company Secretary
|
Encl : as above
CC:
New York Stock Exchange Inc.
NSE IFSC Limited
National Securities Depositories Limited (NSDL)
