CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
1. Name of Listed Entity - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
2. Quarter ending
- 31st March 2024
- Whether the Listed entity has a regular chairperson - Yes
- Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO - No(1)
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Titl
Name of
DIN
PAN
Category
Date of
Wheth
Date of
Initial
Date of
Date of
Tenure
No of
No of
No of
No of post
e
the
(Chairperson
Birth
er
Special
date of
re-
cessation
(in
Director
Independe
membership
of
(Mr
Director
/Executive/N
Direct
Resolutio
Appointm
appoint
months
ship in
nt
s in Audit/
Chairperson
./M
on-
or
n under
ent
ment
)
listed
Directorsh
Stakeholder
in Audit/
s)
Executive/
disqual
Reg.
entities
ip in listed
Committee(
Stakeholder
Independent/
ified
17(1A) of
includin
entities
s) including
Committee
Nominee)
(Yes/n
Listing
g this
including
this listed
held in
o)
Regs
listed
this listed
entity
listed
entity
entity
entities
including
this listed
entity(3)
Mr.
K Satish
00129701
-
Chairman
09.06.67
No
NA
18.01.93
01.10.17
-
1
0
1
0
Reddy
Mr.
G V Prasad
00057433
-
Co-
22.11.60
No
NA
08.04.86
30.01.21
-
1
0
1
0
Chairman &
MD
Mrs
Kalpana
00046081
-
Independent
30.05.49
No
30.07.19
05.06.07
31.07.19
-
116
2
2
3
2
.
Morparia
Director
Mr.
Leo Puri(4)
01764813
-
Independent
03.01.61
No
NA
25.10.18
-
-
65
2
2
1
0
Director
Ms.
Shikha
00043265
-
Independent
19.11.58
No
NA
31.01.19
-
-
62
5
4
4
0
Sharma(5)
Director
Dr.
K P
01099097
-
Independent
29.12.59
No
NA
07.01.22
07.01.22
-
27
2
2
3
1
Krishnan
Director
Mrs
Penny
09479493
-
Independent
13.12.65
No
NA
28.01.22
28.01.22
-
26
1
1
0
0
.
Wan(2)
Director
Mr
Arun
09665138
-
Independent
25.11.52
No
NA
01.08.22
01.08.22
-
20
1
1
1
1
Madhavan
Director
Kumar
Dr.
Claudio
10109819
-
Independent
05.05.59
No
NA
10.05.23
10.05.23
-
11
1
1
0
0
Albrecht(2)
Director
Mrs
Alpna Seth
01183914
-
Independent
29.08.63
No
NA
19.09.23
19.09.23
-
7
1
1
0
0
Director
Mr.
Sanjiv
06699923
-
Independent
09.07.60
No
NA
29.12.23
-
3
1
1
1
0
Mehta
Director
Notes:
- Mr. K Satish Reddy (Chairman) and Mr. G V Prasad (Co-Chairman and MD) are not relatives as per the definition of the term 'relative' defined under the Companies Act, 2013. However, Mr. K Satish Reddy and Mr. G V Prasad are brothers-in-law.
- Ms. Penny Wan and Dr. Claudio Albrecht, being foreign nationals, do not have PAN. Hence their PAN no. is entered as ZZZZZ9999Z, as suggested by the exchanges earlier.
- Committee Chairmanship includes Committee Membership.
- Mr. Leo Puri was reappointed at the Annual general meeting of the Company held on July 27, 2023, for a further period of 5 years w.e.f. October 25, 2023
- Mrs. Shikha Sharma was reappointed at the Annual general meeting of the Company held on July 27, 2023, for a further period of 5 years w.e.f. January 31, 2024
- Composition of Committees
Audit Committee
Whether the Audit Committee has a regular chairperson - Yes
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
No.
1
Arun Madhavan Kumar
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
01-08-2022
-
-
Independent Director
2
Kalpana Morparia
Non-Executive -
Member
02-02-2021
-
-
Independent Director
3
Shikha Sharma
Non-Executive -
Member
31-01-2019
-
-
Independent Director
4
Dr. K P Krishnan
Non-Executive -
Member
20-01-2022
-
-
Independent Director
Stakeholders' Relationship Committee
Whether the Stakeholders' Relationship Committee has a regular chairperson - Yes
Sr. No.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
1
Kalpana Morparia
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
01-Aug-2014
-
-
Independent Director
2
K Satish Reddy
Chairman
Member
10-May-1994
-
-
3
G V Prasad
Co-Chairman & MD
Member
30-Oct-2000
-
-
Risk Management Committee
Whether the Risk Management Committee has a regular chairperson - Yes
Sr. No.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
1
Shikha Sharma
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
31-Jan-2019
-
-
Independent Director
2
Alpna Seth
Non-Executive -
Member
30-Jan-2024
-
Dr. Alpna Seth inducted as
Independent Director
member
of
the
Risk
Management Committee
with
effect from January 30, 2024
3
Penny Wan
Non-Executive -
Member
28-Jan-2022
-
-
Independent Director
4
Dr. Claudio Albrecht
Non-Executive -
Member
10-05-2023
-
-
Independent Director
Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee (Nomination and Remuneration Committee)
Whether the Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee has a regular chairperson - Yes
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
No.
1
Kalpana Morparia
Non-Executive -
Chairperson
02-Feb-2021
-
-
Independent Director
2
Dr K P Krishnan
Non-Executive -
Member
20-Jan-2022
-
-
Independent Director
3
Arun Madhavan
Non-Executive -
Member
10-Jan-2023
-
-
Kumar
Independent Director
4
Leo Puri
Non-Executive -
Member
27-Oct-2023
-
-
Independent Director
5
Sanjiv Mehta
Non-Executive -
Member
30-Jan-2024
-
Mr Sanjiv Mehta inducted as
Independent Director
member
of
the
Nomination,
Governance and Compensation
Committee
with
effect
from
January 30, 2024
Sustainability & Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a regular chairperson - Yes
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Date of Appointment
Date of Cessation
Remarks
No.
1
Dr. K P Krishnan
Independent Director
Chairperson
30-Oct-2022
-
-
2
Kalpana Morparia
Independent Director
Member
30-Oct-2022
-
-
3
K Satish Reddy
Chairman
Member
31-Oct-2013
-
-
4
G V Prasad
Co-Chairman & MD
Member
31-Oct-2013
-
-
5
Sanjiv Mehta
Independent Director
Member
30-Jan-2024
-
Mr Sanjiv Mehta inducted as
member
of
the
Corporate
Social
Responsibility
Committee
with
effect
from
January 30, 2024
Science, Technology and Operations Committee
Whether the Science, Technology and Operations Committee has a regular chairperson - Yes
Sr.
Name of the Director
Category
Chairperson/Membership
Remarks
No.
1
Claudio Albrecht
Independent Director
Chairperson
-
2
Leo Puri
Independent Director
Member
-
3
Penny Wan
Independent Director
Member
-
4
Dr Alpna Seth
Independent Director
Member
-
5
Sanjiv Mehta
Independent Director
Member
Mr. Sanjiv Mehta inducted as member of the Science, Technology and
Operations Committee with effect from January 30, 2024
- Meeting of Board of Directors
Date(s) of Meeting (dates of
Maximum gap between
Whether requirement of
Total no.of Directors as
No. of Directors Present
No: of Independent Directors
previous quarter and current
any two consecutive (in
Quorum met (Yes/No)
on date of meeting
attending the meeting
quarter in chronological order)
number of days)
27.10.2023
Yes
10
10
8
30.01.2024
94
Yes
11
11
9
22.03.2024
51
Yes
11
10
8
IV. Meeting of Committees
Name of the committee
Date(s) of
Maximum
Whether
Total no. of
No. of
No. of Independent
No. of members
meeting (dates of
gap
requirement of
Directors as
Directors(including
Directors attending
attending the
previous quarter
between
Quorum met
on date of
Independent
the meeting
meeting (other
and current
any two
(Yes/No)
meeting
Directors)
than Board of
quarter in
consecutive
Directors)
chronological
(in number
order)
of days)
4
Audit committee
27.10.2023
Yes
4
4
0
Audit committee
30.01.2024
94
Yes
4
4
4
0
Audit Committee
21.03.2024
50
Yes
4
3
3
0
Nomination and remuneration committee
26.10.2023
Yes
3
3
3
0
Nomination and remuneration committee
29.01.2024
94
Yes
4
4
4
0
Stakeholders' Relationship committee
26.10.2023
Yes
3
3
1
0
Stakeholders' Relationship committee
29.01.2024
94
Yes
3
3
1
0
Corporate Social Responsibility committee
26.10.2023
Yes
4
4
2
0
Corporate Social Responsibility committee
29.01.2024
94
Yes
4
4
2
0
Risk Management Committee
26.10.2023
Yes
3
3
3
0
Risk Management Committee
29.01.2024
94
Yes
3
3
3
0
Science, Technology and Operations
26.10.2023
Yes
4
4
4
0
Committee
4
Science, Technology and Operations
29.01.2024
94
Yes
4
4
0
Committee
V.
Related Party Transactions
Subject
Compliance status (Yes/No/NA)
Whether prior approval of audit committee obtained
Yes
Whether shareholder approval obtained for material RPT
Not Applicable
Whether details of RPT entered into pursuant to omnibus approval have been
Yes
reviewed by Audit Committee
Note: Pursuant to Regulation 23(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 any transactions entered into between a holding company and its wholly owned subsidiary do not require approval of shareholders.
VI. Details of Cyber Security Incidence
Details of Cyber security incidence
Whether as per Regulation 27(2)(ba) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 there has been cyber security incidents or
No
breaches or loss of data or documents during the quarter
Date of the event
Brief details of the event
VII. Affirmations
Annexure I
1.
The composition of Board of Directors is in terms of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
2.
The composition of the following committees is in terms of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015
- Audit Committee - Yes
- Nomination, Governance and Compensation (Nomination & Remuneration) Committee - Yes
- Stakeholders' Relationship Committee - Yes
- Risk Management Committee (applicable to the top 100 listed entities) - Yes
- The committee members have been made aware of their powers, role and responsibilities as specified in SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. - Yes
- The meetings of the board of directors and the above committees have been conducted in the manner as specified in SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.- Yes
- a. This report and/or the report submitted in the previous quarter has been placed before Board of Directors. - Yes b. Any comments/observations/advice of Board of Directors may be mentioned here:
The corporate governance report for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was placed before the Board of Directors at their meeting held on January 30, 2024, this report for quarter ended March 31, 2024, will be placed before the Board of Directors at their forthcoming meeting to be held on May 7, 2024.
VIII. Disclosure on website
Sr.
Item
Compliance
If status is "NO" details of
status
non-compliance given here
1
Details of business
Yes
2
Terms and conditions of appointment of
Yes
independent directors
3
Composition of various committees of board of
Yes
directors
4
Code of conduct of board of directors and
Yes
senior management personnel
5
Details of establishment of vigil mechanism/
Yes
Whistle Blower policy
6
Criteria of making payments to non-executive
Yes
directors
Web address
https://www.drreddys.com/business‐and‐ capabilities#our‐businesses https://www.drreddys.com/cms/cms/sites/defaul t/files/2023‐ 06/Draft%20Appointment%20letter%2010052023. pdf https://www.drreddys.com/investor#governance# committees‐of‐the‐board https://www.drreddys.com/investor#governance# code‐of‐business‐conduct‐and‐ethics https://www.drreddys.com/investor#governance# ombudsperson‐policy https://www.drreddys.com/investor#reports‐and‐ filing#annual‐report
7
Policy on dealing with related party
Yes
transactions
8
Policy for determining 'material' subsidiaries
Yes
9
Details of familiarization programmes imparted
Yes
to independent directors
10
Email address for grievance redressal and other
Yes
relevant details
11
Contact information of the designated officials
Yes
of the listed entity who are responsible for
assisting and handling investor grievances
12
Financial results
Yes
13
Shareholding pattern
Yes
14
Details of agreements entered into with the
NA
media companies and/or their associates
15.1
Schedule of analyst or institutional investor
Yes
meet and presentations made by the listed entity
to analysts or institutional investors
simultaneously with submission to stock
exchange
15.2
Audio or video recordings and transcripts of
Yes
post earnings/quarterly calls
16
New name and the old name of the listed entity
NA
17
Advertisements as per regulation 47 (1)
Yes
18
Credit rating or revision in credit rating
Yes
obtained
19
Separate audited financial statements of each
Yes
subsidiary of the listed entity in respect of a
relevant financial year
20
Secretarial Compliance Report
Yes
21
Materiality Policy as per Regulation 30 (4)
Yes
https://www.drreddys.com/cms/cms/sites/defaul t/files/2022‐ 04/policy_on_materiality_of_rpt_and_on_dealing _with_rpt.pdf https://www.drreddys.com/cms/cms/sites/defaul t/files/2021‐12/policy‐for‐determining‐material‐ subsidiaries.pdf https://www.drreddys.com/cms/cms/sites/defaul t/files/2023‐ 06/Familiarization%20programs%202023.pdf https://www.drreddys.com/investor#investor‐ services#complaints
https://www.drreddys.com/investor#investor‐ services#shareholders‐contacts https://www.drreddys.com/investor#reports‐and‐ filing#quarterly‐reports https://www.drreddys.com/investor#shares#shar eholding‐pattern
https://www.drreddys.com/investor#investor‐ meet#investor‐meeting‐details https://www.drreddys.com/investor#investor‐ services#other‐stock‐exchange‐intimations
https://www.drreddys.com/investor#investor‐ services#other‐stock‐exchange‐intimations https://www.drreddys.com/investor#investor‐ services#credit‐rating
https://www.drreddys.com/investor#reports‐and‐ filing#annual‐report https://www.drreddys.com/cms/cms/sites/defaul t/files/2023‐ 05/SEIntimationSecretarialcompliancereport.pdf https://www.drreddys.com/cms/cms/sites/defaul t/files/2023‐
22
Disclosure of contact details of KMP who are
Yes
authorized for the purpose of determining
materiality as required under regulation 30(5)
23
Disclosures under regulation 30(8)
Yes
24
Statements of deviation(s) or variations(s) as
NA
specified in regulation 32
25
Dividend Distribution policy as per Regulation
Yes
43A(1)
26
Annual return as provided under section 92 of
Yes
the Companies Act, 2013
27
Confirmation that the above disclosures are in a
Yes
separate section as specified in regulation 46(2)
28
Compliance with regulation 46(3) with respect
Yes
to accuracy of disclosures on the website and
timely updating
29 Disclosure of notes on website in terms of Listing Regulations explanatory [Text Block]
08/Policy_on_Determination_of_Materiality_of_E vent_or_Information_26072023.pdf https://www.drreddys.com/cms/cms/sites/defaul t/files/2023‐ 08/Policy_on_Determination_of_Materiality_of_E vent_or_Information_26072023.pdf https://www.drreddys.com/investor#investor‐ services#other‐stock‐exchange‐intimations https://www.drreddys.com/investor#reports‐and‐ filing#annual‐report https://www.drreddys.com/cms/cms/sites/defaul t/files/2021‐12/htmlCode%20%284%29.pdf https://www.drreddys.com/investor#reports‐and‐ filing#annual‐report
https://www.drreddys.com/investor
https://www.drreddys.com/investor
XI Annual Affirmation
Sr
Particulars
Regulation Number
Compliance status
If status is "No"
(Yes/No/NA)
details of non-
compliance may be
given here.
1
Independent director(s) have been appointed in terms of specified
16(1)(b) & 25(6)
Yes
criteria of 'independence' and/or 'eligibility'
2
Board composition
17(1), 17(1A) & 17(1C), 17(1D)
Yes
& 17(1E)
3
Meeting of Board of directors
17(2)
Yes
4
Quorum of Board meeting
17(2A)
Yes
5
Review of Compliance Reports
17(3)
Yes
6
Plans for orderly succession for appointments
17(4)
Yes
7
Code of Conduct
17(5)
Yes
8
Fees/compensation
17(6)
Yes
9
Minimum Information
17(7)
Yes
10
Compliance Certificate
17(8)
Yes
11
Risk Assessment & Management
17(9)
Yes
12
Performance Evaluation of Independent Directors
17(10)
Yes
13
Recommendation of Board
17(11)
Yes
14
Maximum number of Directorships
17A
Yes
15
Composition of Audit Committee
18(1)
Yes
16
Meeting of Audit Committee
18(2)
Yes
17
Role of Audit Committee and information to be reviewed by the audit
18(3)
Yes
committee
18
Composition of nomination & remuneration committee
19(1) & (2)
Yes
19
Quorum of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting
19(2A)
Yes
20
Meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
19(3A)
Yes
21
Role of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
19(4)
Yes
22
Composition of Stakeholder Relationship Committee
20(1), 20(2) & 20(2A)
Yes
23
Meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee
20(3A)
Yes
24
Role of Stakeholders Relationship Committee
20(4)
Yes
25
Composition and role of risk management committee
21(1),(2),(3),(4)
Yes
26
Meeting of Risk Management Committee
21(3A)
Yes
27
Quorum of Risk Management Committee meeting
21(3B)
Yes
28
Gap between the meetings of the Risk Management Committee
21(3C)
Yes
29
Vigil Mechanism
22
Yes
30
Policy for related party Transaction
23(1), (1A), (5), (6), & (8)
Yes
31
Prior or Omnibus approval of Audit Committee for all related party
23(2), (3)
Yes
transactions
32
Approval for material related party transactions
23(4)
Yes
33
Disclosure of related party transactions on consolidated basis
23(9)
Yes
34
Composition of Board of Directors of unlisted material Subsidiary
24(1)
Yes
35
Other Corporate Governance requirements with respect to subsidiary
24(2),(3),(4),(5) & (6)
Yes
of listed entity
36
Alternate Director to Independent Director
25(1)
NA
37
Maximum Tenure
25(2)
Yes
38
Appointment, Re-appointment or removal of an Independent Director
25(2A)
Yes
through special resolution or the alternate mechanism
39
Meeting of independent directors
25(3) & (4)
Yes
40
Familiarization of independent directors
25(7)
Yes
41
Declaration from Independent Director
25(8) & (9)
Yes
42
Directors and Officers insurance
25(10)
Yes
43
Confirmation with respect to appointment of Independent Directors
25(11)
Yes
who resigned from the listed entity
44
Memberships in Committees
26(1)
Yes
45
Affirmation with compliance to code of conduct from members of
26(3)
Yes
Board of Directors and Senior management personnel
46
Disclosure of Shareholding by Non-Executive Directors
26(4)
Yes
47
Policy with respect to Obligations of directors and senior management
26(2) & 26(5)
Yes
48
Approval of the Board and shareholders for compensation or profit
26(6)
NA
sharing in connection with dealings in the securities of the listed entity
49
Vacancies in respect Key Managerial Personnel
26A(1) & 26A(2)
Yes
1
2
Annexure II
Name of Signatory
K Randhir Singh
Designation
Company Secretary and Compliance officer
XII Affirmations:
Sr
Particulars
Compliance status
1
The Listed Entity has approved Material Subsidiary Policy and the Corporate Governance
Yes
requirements with respect to subsidiary of Listed Entity have been complied
Any other information provided
Annexure II
1
Name of Signatory
K Randhir Singh
2
Designation
Company Secretary and Compliance officer
Additional Half Yearly Disclosure
Additional Half Yearly Disclosure
Applicability of Disclosure
Not Applicable
- Disclosure of Loans/ guarantees/comfort letters /securities etc.refer note below
(A)Any loan or any other form of debt advanced by the listed entity directly or indirectly to
Entity
Aggregate amount advanced during six months
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled
by them
Directors (including relatives) or any other
entity controlled by them
KMPs or
any other entity controlled by them
Balance outstanding at the end of six months
- Any guarantee / comfort letter (by whatever name called) provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed By
Entity
Type (guarantee, comfort letter etc.)
Aggregate amount of issuance during
six months
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by them
Directors (including relatives) or any other entity controlled by them
KMPs or any other entity controlled by them
(C) Any security provided by the listed entity directly or indirectly, in connection with any loan(s) or any other form of debt availed by
Entity
Type of security (cash, shares etc.)
Aggregate value of security provided
Balance outstanding at the end of
during six months
six months
Promoter or any other entity controlled by them
Promoter Group or any other entity controlled by them
Directors (including relatives) or any other entity controlled by them
KMPs or any other entity controlled by them
II.
Affirmations:
Affirmations
Compliance Status
All loans (or other form of debt), guarantees, comfort letters (by whatever name called) or securities in
connection with any loan(s) (or other form of debt) given directly or indirectly by the listed entity to
promoter(s), promoter group, director(s) (including their relatives), key managerial personnel (including
their relatives) or any entity controlled by them are in the economic interest of the company.
Name
Designation
Place
Date
Name
:
K Randhir Singh
Designation
:
Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & Head-CSR
Place
:
Hyderabad
Date
:
April 20, 2024
