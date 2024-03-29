Press Release

Dr Reddy's announces the appointment of new Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Jan 02, 2009, Hyderabad

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (NYSE: RDY) today announced the appointment of Mr Umang Vohra as the new CFO of the company. Umang was the Deputy CFO and his elevation has been part of the company's leadership development and transition programme. He joined Dr. Reddy's in 2002 from PepsiCo and has been part of several of the company's key initiatives like Acquisitions, R&D de-risking transactions, and operational improvements in Accounting, Governance and Finance processes.

Mr Saumen Chakraborty, who was the CFO of the company for the past 2 ½ years has taken over a newly created role of President - Corporate and Global Generics Operations. He will now lead the product development, manufacturing and supply chain operations of the generics business, along with corporate functions like Quality, Regulatory, Corporate Medical Services and Pharmacovigilance.

Saumen Chakraborty (47) has over 24 years of experience in strategic and operational aspects of management. Saumen joined Dr. Reddy's in 2001 as the Global Head of HR and took over as the CFO of Dr. Reddy's in 2006.He bought in significant robustness to the financial processes, including the transition to IFRS accounting norms and played a key role in raising funds in the second round of ADR. In 2007 he was recognized as the 'CFO of the Year' by CNBC in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. Saumen is a University topper from Visva Bharati University (Shantiniketan) in Physics, and is an alumnus of IIM, Ahmedabad.

Umang Vohra (37) has over 13 years of experience across various finance & corporate development functions. Prior to joining Dr. Reddy's Umang has worked with Eicher and PepsiCo. Umang joined Dr. Reddy's in 2002 in Corporate Finance and has been fast tracked across various challenging roles. With a base degree in computer engineering, Umang has an MBA with a specialization in Finance from TA Pai Institute of Management (TAPMI).

