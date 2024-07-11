YEARS
OF SERVING PATIENTS
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
ESG Data Reporting Criteria 2024
Contents
01
Overview
03
Computation Methodology for
Patient Related Metrics
05
01 Overview
Computation Methodology for
Environment Related Metrics
09
Computation Methodology for
People Related Metrics
12
Computation Methodology for
Communities RelatedMetrics
14
Computation Methodology for
03 Computation
Governance Related Metrics
Methodology for Patient
Related Metrics
Overview
This document on the Reporting Criteria provides the computation methodology, assumptions and exclusions made to measure the progress on ESG targets and other key metrics which are part of our Integrated Annual Report for FY 2024 and the ESG data supplementary book. The report covers the period
1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, unless otherwise stated.
01
ESG Data Reporting Criteria
We have brought out the reporting criteria for the key sustainability performance indicators based on the below criteria:
- Indicators where reporting standards and frameworks mentions that methodology needs to be called out,
- Indicators which are key for our ESG goal performance,
- Indicators which disclose the performance of our significant material issues.
Standards and frameworks for disclosuresOur Integrated Annual Report 2024 is prepared in alignment to the International Integrated Reporting () framework by the International Integrated Reporting Council (now part of IFRS foundation) for its structure.
Sustainability performance aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards 2021 and the non-financial disclosures are mapped according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Circulars which outlinesthe format for the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report(BRSR Core & Comprehensive), Conforms to the nine principles of the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct, 2019 (NGRBC) of the Ministry ofCorporate Affairs, Government of India. Weare consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and demonstrating our positive contributions through various initiatives which serves as a reference for the UN Global Compact Communication on Progress questionnaire.
GHG emissions inventory and related disclosures are prepared using GHG protocol and ISO 14064 standards.
Data Sources and Systems
Our objective is to design and
implement non-financial data reporting
processes, procedures, data, and
systems to report ESG data to the
same level of reliability and relevance
as for our financial data. OurESG data reporting processes, procedures and systems are evolving, and we
continue to work to align data recording
and reporting methods across our
reporting units and globalfunctions.
Data sources and systems for key ESG
performance indicator are outlined in
the report below. We will continue to
work on and invest in enhancing our ESG data processes, procedures and systems, as well as governance over ESG data, to continuously improve the qualityofour data and to meet the evolving regulatory requirements.
02
Computation Methodology for Patient Related Metrics
03
ESG Data Reporting Criteria
Metric. No
P1
ESG Metrices
Unit of Measurement
Number of Number Patients reached
through our products
Computation Methodology and Assumptions
We have calculated number of patients reached based on the below methodology:
- Number of Drug Treated Patient Equivalents (DTPE) have been computed on the volume of Formulation (Drugs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) products sold by us during the year, after considering the average daily dose, duration of therapy and compliance factor.
- DTPE as computed above have been adjusted considering the dispensing practice of the respective market.
- The above have been converted to Unique Patients reached assuming the below overlap percentages for patients receiving multiple products of Dr. Reddy's during the year:
- Patients consuming 3 of our products during the year: 10%
- Patients consuming 2 of our products during the year: 20%
- Patients consuming 1 of our products during the year: 70%
P2
P3
P4
P5
Number of patients
Number
y We have considered the unique patients reached
reached through our
as per the above stated methodology for the
products in LMIC's
Formulation products in the Low and middle
income (LMIC) countries. We have considered
around 30 LMIC countries with a criterion of <
USD 23,000 per capita GDP in PPP as defined in
the latest available World Bank database at the
time of reporting.
Healthcare workers
Number
y We maintain a record of the health care workers
trained through patient
trained for patient support programs.
support programs
Patients reached
Number
y We maintain a record of the patients reached
through patient
through patient support programs like SPARSH,
support programs
VEGA CLUB, MI-Free etc.
New launches that are
Percentage
y Formulation product launch done in a country
first to market (FTM)
where our product is the first one to be launched
either solely by us or is a shared FTM along
with other companies. We compute all the FTM
launches at a product country combination level
and divide it by total number of launches done in
all countries during the year.
Reporting Boundary and Exclusions
- Patient computation is an estimate made on thebasisof assumptions tothe best of our knowledge at the time of computation.
- The metric P1 and P2 doesn't include patients reached through our services business.
04
Computation Methodology for Environment Related Metrics
05
Metric. No
E1
ESG Metrices
Unit of Measurement
Energy consumption Giga Joules within the organization
ESG Data Reporting Criteria
Computation Methodology and Assumptions
Our overall energy use includes renewable and non-renewable energy sources.
Energy use is accounted based on
E2
E3
a. Electrical energy in meter readings and invoices from the DISCOM's
b. Fuel is monitored based on SAP records (e.g., for diesel, Furnace oil, Biomass-Briquette/Rice husk, Coal, etc.)
c. To compute the energy in terms of "Giga Joules", we
multiply gross calorific value of respective fuel with
its quantity. Similarly for electrical energy, we use conversion factor from "kWh" to "Giga Joules"
Data from individual locations reported through our
internal data monitoring portal.
Renewable
Percentage
Percentage of renewable electricity used is computed as:
electricity use
Total renewable electricity consumed from below
mentioned sources divided by the total electricity
consumption by us.
Our renewable electricity sources are:
- Own generation: Generation bill/ report provided by the agency
- Third party power purchase agreements: DISCOM monthly bills and agreements with generators.
- Green power through open access: DISCOM bills
d. Purchase of renewable energy attributes (REC's and IREC's): Purchase certificates
- Joint Ventures: DISCOM bills
f.
Co-generation through biomass: Internal generation
records and Meter records
Water management:
Kilo Liter (KL)
Water withdrawal is the sum of water intake for our
1. Water Withdrawal
operations from fresh water sources which include
municipal, groundwater, surface water, third party and
2. Water recycle/
rainwater sources.
reuse
Water withdrawal, discharges and consumption are
3. Water discharge
measured using water meter data or invoices in the case
of municipal and tankers and are tracked through the
internal data monitoring tool.
At majority of sites Wastewater discharge is measured
through meters located at the discharge points and
forfew sites we calculate through an assumption of
percentage of wastewater discharged from overall intake of fresh water.
06
ESG Data Reporting Criteria
Metric. No ESG Metrices Unit of Measurement
E4
Water positivity
Percentage
Computation Methodology and Assumptions
We have computed water positivity basis of below estimation:
A - Fresh water withdrawal
B - Water conserved through rainwater harvesting and other initiatives
Waterpositivity= B/A
We also work towards reduction in fresh water use through usage of grey water, water efficient processes, etc. in contributing to water positivity. We ensure that
water conserved through rainwater harvesting and other initiatives is multiple times that of fresh water with-drawal in maintaining water positivity.
E5
Direct Scope 1
M tCo2e
For detailed methodology, refer to GHG quantification
emissions
Methodology document on the website GHG
(Metric tonnes of Carbon
Quantification Methodology - Scope1,2& 3 and
dioxide equivalent)
Uncertainty (drreddys.com))
E6
Indirect scope 2
M tCo2e
emissions
(Metric tonnes of Carbon dioxide equivalent)
For detailed methodology, refer to GHG quantification Methodology document on the website GHG Quantification Methodology - Scope1,2& 3 and Uncertainty (drreddys.com))
E7
E8
E9
Other indirect
M tCo2e
For detailed methodology, refer to GHG quantification
scope 3 emissions
Methodology document on the website GHG
(Metric tonnes of Carbon
Quantification Methodology - Scope1,2& 3 and
dioxide equivalent)
Uncertainty (drreddys.com))
Other Emissions
Metric Tonnes
We monitor SO2, NOX and particulate matter through
stack monitoring at regular frequency by third party.
Carbon neutrality
Percentage
We have computed carbon neutrality through the
following approach:
a.
Carbon emissions from all sources (fossil, biomass,
renewable) related to fuel and electricity
b.
Carbon emissions from all renewable and biomass
sources related to fuel and electricity
- Percentage = (b/a)*100
07
ESG Data Reporting Criteria
Metric. No
ESG Metrices
Unit of Measurement
Computation Methodology and Assumptions
E10
Total waste generated
Metric Tonnes (MT)
Our total waste generated is categorized into
Non-hazardous, Hazardous, Biomedical, E-waste,
construction & demolition waste etc.
Waste is measured using weighing scales and/or
invoice information.
E11
Total weight of
Metric Tonnes (MT)
Waste is measured using weighing scales and/or invoice
waste diverted from
information as per the various mode of disposal.
disposal (Hazardous and Non-Hazardous)
Reporting Boundary and Exclusions
1. We have considered specific data for all global manufacturing operations, global R&D facilities and India based
offices. E11 doesnot include data relatedto offices.
-
Metrics E1 and E3, for overseas offices we have computed, on assumption basis, considering the resources use at our corporate office and employee count:
y Total overall employee count - A y Total India employee count - B
y Total overseas employee count - C = A-B
y Total overseas employee count in manufacturing- D y Total overseas offices employee count- E= C-D
Overseas office resource use= (E*Corporate office resource use)/Employee count in corporate office
- The environment related indicators do not include data related to JV operations.
08
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 06:02:05 UTC.