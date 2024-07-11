We have brought out the reporting criteria for the key sustainability performance indicators based on the below criteria: Indicators where reporting standards and frameworks mentions that methodology needs to be called out, Indicators which are key for our ESG goal performance, Indicators which disclose the performance of our significant material issues. Standards and frameworks for disclosures Our Integrated Annual Report 2024 is prepared in alignment to the International Integrated Reporting () framework by the International Integrated Reporting Council (now part of IFRS foundation) for its structure. Our Integrated Annual Report 2024 is prepared in alignment to the International Integrated Reporting () framework by the International Integrated Reporting Council (now part of IFRS foundation) for its structure.

Sustainability performance aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards 2021 and the non-financial disclosures are mapped according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Circulars which outlinesthe format for the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report(BRSR Core & Comprehensive), Conforms to the nine principles of the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct, 2019 (NGRBC) of the Ministry ofCorporate Affairs, Government of India. Weare consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and demonstrating our positive contributions through various initiatives which serves as a reference for the UN Global Compact Communication on Progress questionnaire. GHG emissions inventory and related disclosures are prepared using GHG protocol and ISO 14064 standards.