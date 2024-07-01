FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMS FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS - FY2024

We believe that the Board should be continuously empowered with knowledge of latest developments affecting the Company and the industry. Apart from regular presentations on the Company's business strategies and associated risks, expositions are made on various topics covering the pharmaceutical industry. Updates on relevant statutory changes and judicial pronouncements around industry related laws are regularly circulated to the Directors. They also visit the Company's manufacturing and research locations. Each Director has complete access to any of the Company's information and full freedom to interact with the Senior Management.

Further, to familiarise a new Independent Director with the Company, an induction kit containing documents about the Company is provided. It contains, inter alia, information such as its Annual Reports, Sustainability Reports, Investor Presentations, recent Press Releases, Research Reports, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (COBE), Memorandum and Articles of Association, a brief on Company's Board practices, Organisation structure, pharma industry including Company's overview and Code for Independent Directors. The new Independent Director individually meets with Board members and Senior Management. Visits to plants and research locations are organized for the Director to understand the Company's operations.

Details of familiarization programs attended by the Independent Directors during and upto FY2024 are as under:

(No. of hours)

Sr.

Name of Director

Industry,

Induction

Facility

Others

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Total

Cumulative

No.

(as on March 31,

Market

of new

Visit

FY24

FY23

FY22

FY21

FY20

FY19

FY18

FY17

(Since

2023)

and

Director/

FY17)

Business

Committee

member

1

Mr. Sridar Iyengar1

4

NA

NA

NA

4

23

20

24

34

32

24

27

188

2

Ms. Kalpana Morparia

7

NA

NA

NA

9

18

20

23

37

33

24

27

191

3

Mr. Leo Puri

10

NA

NA

3

13

13

19

23

34

21

NA

NA

123

4

Ms. Shikha sharma

10

NA

NA

NA

10

14

20

23

34

21

NA

NA

122

5

Dr. K P Krishnan

10

NA

NA

2

12

24

29

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

65

6

Ms. Penny Wan

10

NA

NA

NA

10

24

43

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

77

7

Mr. Arun M Kumar

10

NA

NA

NA

10

27

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

37

8

Dr. Claudio Albrecht2

10

16

6

7

39

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

39

9

Dr. Alpna Seth3

6

10

NA

NA

16

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

16

10

Mr. Sanjiv Mehta4

5

7

5

NA

17

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

17

1Term as an Independent Director, ended on July 30, 2023. 2Appointed as Independent Director on May 10, 2023. 3Appointed as Independent Director on September 19, 2023. 4Appointed as Independent Director on December 29, 2023

