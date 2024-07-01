FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMS FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS - FY2024

We believe that the Board should be continuously empowered with knowledge of latest developments affecting the Company and the industry. Apart from regular presentations on the Company's business strategies and associated risks, expositions are made on various topics covering the pharmaceutical industry. Updates on relevant statutory changes and judicial pronouncements around industry related laws are regularly circulated to the Directors. They also visit the Company's manufacturing and research locations. Each Director has complete access to any of the Company's information and full freedom to interact with the Senior Management.

Further, to familiarise a new Independent Director with the Company, an induction kit containing documents about the Company is provided. It contains, inter alia, information such as its Annual Reports, Sustainability Reports, Investor Presentations, recent Press Releases, Research Reports, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (COBE), Memorandum and Articles of Association, a brief on Company's Board practices, Organisation structure, pharma industry including Company's overview and Code for Independent Directors. The new Independent Director individually meets with Board members and Senior Management. Visits to plants and research locations are organized for the Director to understand the Company's operations.

Details of familiarization programs attended by the Independent Directors during and upto FY2024 are as under:

(No. of hours) Sr. Name of Director Industry, Induction Facility Others Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Total Cumulative No. (as on March 31, Market of new Visit FY24 FY23 FY22 FY21 FY20 FY19 FY18 FY17 (Since 2023) and Director/ FY17) Business Committee member 1 Mr. Sridar Iyengar1 4 NA NA NA 4 23 20 24 34 32 24 27 188 2 Ms. Kalpana Morparia 7 NA NA NA 9 18 20 23 37 33 24 27 191 3 Mr. Leo Puri 10 NA NA 3 13 13 19 23 34 21 NA NA 123 4 Ms. Shikha sharma 10 NA NA NA 10 14 20 23 34 21 NA NA 122 5 Dr. K P Krishnan 10 NA NA 2 12 24 29 NA NA NA NA NA 65 6 Ms. Penny Wan 10 NA NA NA 10 24 43 NA NA NA NA NA 77 7 Mr. Arun M Kumar 10 NA NA NA 10 27 NA NA NA NA NA NA 37 8 Dr. Claudio Albrecht2 10 16 6 7 39 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 39 9 Dr. Alpna Seth3 6 10 NA NA 16 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 16 10 Mr. Sanjiv Mehta4 5 7 5 NA 17 NA NA NA NA NA NA NA 17

1Term as an Independent Director, ended on July 30, 2023. 2Appointed as Independent Director on May 10, 2023. 3Appointed as Independent Director on September 19, 2023. 4Appointed as Independent Director on December 29, 2023