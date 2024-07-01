FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMS FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS - FY2024
We believe that the Board should be continuously empowered with knowledge of latest developments affecting the Company and the industry. Apart from regular presentations on the Company's business strategies and associated risks, expositions are made on various topics covering the pharmaceutical industry. Updates on relevant statutory changes and judicial pronouncements around industry related laws are regularly circulated to the Directors. They also visit the Company's manufacturing and research locations. Each Director has complete access to any of the Company's information and full freedom to interact with the Senior Management.
Further, to familiarise a new Independent Director with the Company, an induction kit containing documents about the Company is provided. It contains, inter alia, information such as its Annual Reports, Sustainability Reports, Investor Presentations, recent Press Releases, Research Reports, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics (COBE), Memorandum and Articles of Association, a brief on Company's Board practices, Organisation structure, pharma industry including Company's overview and Code for Independent Directors. The new Independent Director individually meets with Board members and Senior Management. Visits to plants and research locations are organized for the Director to understand the Company's operations.
Details of familiarization programs attended by the Independent Directors during and upto FY2024 are as under:
(No. of hours)
Sr.
Name of Director
Industry,
Induction
Facility
Others
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Total
Cumulative
No.
(as on March 31,
Market
of new
Visit
FY24
FY23
FY22
FY21
FY20
FY19
FY18
FY17
(Since
2023)
and
Director/
FY17)
Business
Committee
member
1
Mr. Sridar Iyengar1
4
NA
NA
NA
4
23
20
24
34
32
24
27
188
2
Ms. Kalpana Morparia
7
NA
NA
NA
9
18
20
23
37
33
24
27
191
3
Mr. Leo Puri
10
NA
NA
3
13
13
19
23
34
21
NA
NA
123
4
Ms. Shikha sharma
10
NA
NA
NA
10
14
20
23
34
21
NA
NA
122
5
Dr. K P Krishnan
10
NA
NA
2
12
24
29
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
65
6
Ms. Penny Wan
10
NA
NA
NA
10
24
43
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
77
7
Mr. Arun M Kumar
10
NA
NA
NA
10
27
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
37
8
Dr. Claudio Albrecht2
10
16
6
7
39
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
39
9
Dr. Alpna Seth3
6
10
NA
NA
16
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
16
10
Mr. Sanjiv Mehta4
5
7
5
NA
17
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
17
1Term as an Independent Director, ended on July 30, 2023. 2Appointed as Independent Director on May 10, 2023. 3Appointed as Independent Director on September 19, 2023. 4Appointed as Independent Director on December 29, 2023
