Dr. Reddy's Laboratories specializes in developing, producing, and selling pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sales of generic medications (79.9%): brand-name or generic prescription medications and OTC medicines; - sales of active ingredients (15.7%). The group also supplies customized pharmaceutical services; - other (4.4%): sales of generic biopharmaceutical products, development of molecular agents, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: India (18.8%), the United States (45%), Russia (9.9%) and other (26.3%).