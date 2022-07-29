DRA Global : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRA

For personal use only

Entity name

DRA GLOBAL LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday July 29, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date New class - code NED Remuneration ZEPOs (Exercise Price $0.00, 25,265 29/07/2022 to be confirmed Expiry Date 28/07/2024)

