DRA Global : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRA
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
DRA GLOBAL LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Friday July 29, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
NED Remuneration ZEPOs (Exercise Price $0.00,
25,265
29/07/2022
to be confirmed
Expiry Date 28/07/2024)
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
DRA GLOBAL LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
622581935
1.3
ASX issuer code
DRA
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
29/7/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
NED Remuneration ZEPOs (Exercise Price $0.00, Expiry
Date 28/07/2024)
+Security type
|
|
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
29/7/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
|
|
Peter Mansell
Elizabeth Jane Mansell
Kathleen Bozanic
Kathleen Bozanic
Lee (Les) Guthrie
LGSG Investments Pty Ltd
Paulus (Paul) Lombard
Paulus (Paul) Lombard
Jonathan (Johnny) Velloza
Jonathan (Johnny) Velloza
Number of +securities
8,421
4,211
4,211
4,211
4,211
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00000000
28/7/2024
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
Other
Description
DRA Fully paid ordinary shares (ASX:DRA)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02510428-6A1086755?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Options issued in lieu of cash payment of 20% of Non-Executive Director annual remuneration earned from 1 January
2022 to 30 June 2022.
Issue details
Number of +securities 25,265
Disclaimer
DRA Global Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution