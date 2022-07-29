Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. DRA Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRA   AU0000155814

DRA GLOBAL LIMITED

(DRA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:54 2022-07-25 pm EDT
1.940 AUD   +3.19%
05:35aDRA GLOBAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRA
PU
01:34aDRA GLOBAL : agrees to sell APAC Maintenance and Construction Business
PU
06/29Aura Energy Limited Engages DRA Global for Tiris Engineering Optimization
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DRA Global : Notification regarding unquoted securities - DRA

07/29/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DRA GLOBAL LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Friday July 29, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

NED Remuneration ZEPOs (Exercise Price $0.00,

25,265

29/07/2022

to be confirmed

Expiry Date 28/07/2024)

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

DRA GLOBAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

622581935

1.3

ASX issuer code

DRA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/7/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

use only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

NED Remuneration ZEPOs (Exercise Price $0.00, Expiry

Date 28/07/2024)

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/7/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

personal

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Peter Mansell

Elizabeth Jane Mansell

Kathleen Bozanic

Kathleen Bozanic

Lee (Les) Guthrie

LGSG Investments Pty Ltd

Paulus (Paul) Lombard

Paulus (Paul) Lombard

Jonathan (Johnny) Velloza

Jonathan (Johnny) Velloza

Number of +securities

8,421

4,211

4,211

4,211

4,211

For

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02510428-6A1086755?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00000000

28/7/2024

only

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

DRA Fully paid ordinary shares (ASX:DRA)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

use

or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02510428-6A1086755?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Options issued in lieu of cash payment of 20% of Non-Executive Director annual remuneration earned from 1 January

2022 to 30 June 2022.

personalFor

Issue details

Number of +securities 25,265

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DRA Global Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
