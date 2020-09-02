Log in
Communications Services Up Amid Deal Anticipation -- Communications Services Roundup

09/02/2020 | 05:17pm EDT

Communications services companies rose in anticipation of further deal activity.

DraftKings shares rallied after the sports-betting Web site struck a deal with basketball legend Michael Jordan, engaging Mr. Jordan as a board adviser in exchange for an equity stake.

Advertisers are pressing for unprecedented flexibility to back out of monthslong spending commitments with TV networks, concerned that the coronavirus pandemic is sapping the fall schedule of new programming and threatening the National Football League's season, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 513 M - -
Net income 2020 -407 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -31,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 131 M 13 131 M -
EV / Sales 2020 23,3x
EV / Sales 2021 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 869
Free-Float 70,9%
