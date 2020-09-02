Communications Services Up Amid Deal Anticipation -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose in anticipation of further deal activity.

DraftKings shares rallied after the sports-betting Web site struck a deal with basketball legend Michael Jordan, engaging Mr. Jordan as a board adviser in exchange for an equity stake.

Advertisers are pressing for unprecedented flexibility to back out of monthslong spending commitments with TV networks, concerned that the coronavirus pandemic is sapping the fall schedule of new programming and threatening the National Football League's season, as reported earlier.

