Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DraftKings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKNG   US26142R1041

DRAFTKINGS INC.

(DKNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DRAFTKINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against DraftKings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/02/2021 | 10:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings publicly traded securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 31, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On June 15, 2021, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report addressing DraftKings, alleging that the Company’s merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to dealings in black-market gaming. Citing “conversations with multiple former employees, a review of SEC and international filings, and inspection of back-end infrastructure at illicit international gaming websites,” Hindenburg alleged that “SBTech has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets,” estimating that 50% of SBTech’s revenue is from markets where gambling is banned.”

Following publication of the Hindenburg report, DraftKings’ stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, to close at $48.51 per share on June 15, 2021.

DraftKings operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the U.S. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The Company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The Company distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms.

DraftKings was incorporated in Nevada as DEAC NV Merger Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of its legal predecessor, DEAC, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. On April 23, 2020, DEAC consummated transactions contemplated by a Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination”) dated December 22, 2019, as amended on April 7, 2020, and, in connection therewith, (i) DEAC merged with and into the Company, whereby the Company survived the merger and became the successor issuer to DEAC, (ii) the Company changed its name to “DraftKings Inc.,” (iii) the Company acquired DraftKings Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Old DK”), by way of a merger, and (iv) the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding share capital of SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”). Upon Case 1:21-cv-05739 Document 1 Filed 07/02/21 Page 2 of 34 3 consummation of the preceding transactions, Old DK and SBTech became wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SBTech had a history of unlawful operations; (ii) accordingly, DraftKings’ merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (iii) the foregoing increased the Company’s regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company’s revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DRAFTKINGS INC.
07/02DRAFTKINGS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Law..
BU
07/01DraftKings Teams Up with Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog..
GL
06/30DraftKings and Division on Addiction at Cambridge Health Alliance to Pioneer ..
GL
06/29GAME-CHANGER : Live Sports Gambling's Transformative Impact
AQ
06/28DRAFTKINGS  : Domino's® Rolls Out Carside Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee
PR
06/24DRAFTKINGS  : UBS Adjusts DraftKings' Price Target to $60 From $65 on Lowered EB..
MT
06/23DRAFTKINGS  : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages DraftKings Inc. Inve..
PR
06/23SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Reddit Stocks Mixed Premarket Wednesday
MT
06/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
06/19DRAFTKINGS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DraftKings, Inc...
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 167 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 194 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 596 M 20 596 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart DRAFTKINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
DraftKings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAFTKINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 51,28 $
Average target price 68,63 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason D. Robins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason K. Park Chief Financial Officer
Paul Liberman Director, President-Global Technology & Product
Travis Dunn Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Aguiar Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAFTKINGS INC.10.14%20 753
EVOLUTION AB65.84%36 987
SANDS CHINA LTD.-4.70%34 463
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.75%34 022
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-5.75%33 646
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.37.89%21 377