    DKNG   US26142R1041

DRAFTKINGS INC.

(DKNG)
DRAFTKINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DraftKings, Inc. on Behalf of DraftKings Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/19/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DraftKings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) on behalf of DraftKings stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DraftKings has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report on June 15, 2021, addressing DraftKings, alleging that the Company’s merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to dealings in black-market gaming. Their report cited “conversations with multiple former employees, a review of SEC and international filings, and inspection of back-end infrastructure at illicit international gaming websites,” and alleged that SBTech has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets, estimating that 50% of SBTech's revenue is from markets where gambling is banned.

On June 15, 2021, DraftKings’ stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, following publication of the Hindenburg Report, to close at $48.51 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 170 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 210 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 303 M 19 303 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 45,7%
Technical analysis trends DRAFTKINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 68,85 $
Last Close Price 48,06 $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jason D. Robins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason K. Park Chief Financial Officer
Paul Liberman Director, President-Global Technology & Product
Travis Dunn Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Aguiar Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DRAFTKINGS INC.3.22%19 303
EVOLUTION AB (PUBL)73.53%35 619
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.00%35 498
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED3.49%34 939
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-4.97%32 962
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.34.72%20 882