    DKNG   US26142V1052

DRAFTKINGS INC.

(DKNG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:06 2022-11-21 pm EST
14.27 USD   -5.22%
02:57pDraftKings Says Login Information Of Some Customers Was Compromised On Other Websites
RE
02:57pDraftkings - seen no evidence that co’s systems were breached…
RE
02:57pDraftkings- have identified less than $300,000 of customer funds…
RE
DRAFTKINGS- LOGIN INFORMATION OF SOME CUSTOMERS WAS COMPROMISED…

11/21/2022 | 02:57pm EST
DRAFTKINGS- LOGIN INFORMATION OF SOME CUSTOMERS WAS COMPROMISED ON OTHER WEBSITES


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 166 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 418 M - -
Net cash 2022 25,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 755 M 6 755 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 50,3%
Jason D. Robins Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Jason K. Park Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew Kalish Independent Director
Paul Liberman Independent Director
Ryan Robert Moore Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAFTKINGS INC.-45.21%6 755
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED13.61%25 606
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-1.66%24 250
SANDS CHINA LTD8.04%20 297
EVOLUTION AB-22.33%20 095
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-16.92%15 971