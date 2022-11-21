Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
APPLE INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
Most Read News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Stock Picks
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Growth stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
Financial Data
The Vegan Market
Gold and Silver
Sin stocks
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergences
Top Technicals
Top Technicals
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Luxury
Strategic Metals
Biotechnology
Place your bets
The SPAC
Gold and Silver
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
DraftKings Inc.
News
Summary
DKNG
US26142V1052
DRAFTKINGS INC.
(DKNG)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03:06 2022-11-21 pm EST
14.27
USD
-5.22%
02:57p
DraftKings Says Login Information Of Some Customers Was Compromised On Other Websites
RE
02:57p
Draftkings - seen no evidence that co’s systems were breached…
RE
02:57p
Draftkings- have identified less than $300,000 of customer funds…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
DRAFTKINGS - SEEN NO EVIDENCE THAT COS SYSTEMS WERE BREACHED…
11/21/2022 | 02:57pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
DRAFTKINGS - SEEN NO EVIDENCE THAT CO’S SYSTEMS WERE BREACHED
© Reuters 2022
All news about DRAFTKINGS INC.
02:57p
DraftKings Says Login Information Of Some Customers Was Compromised On Other Websites
RE
02:57p
Draftkings - seen no evidence that co’s systems were breached…
RE
02:57p
Draftkings- have identified less than $300,000 of customer funds…
RE
02:57p
Draftkings- login information of some customers was compromised…
RE
12:19p
DraftKings Shares Fall After Reports of Hacked Customer Accounts; Unauthorized Withdraw..
MT
11:39a
Morgan Stanley Assumes DraftKings at Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $20 From $28
MT
11/18
DraftKings Announces Sponsorship of Military Research Associate Program Developed by Ki..
AQ
11/18
DraftKings to Launch Online Sportsbook in Maryland
MT
11/18
Piper Sandler Starts DraftKings at Overweight With $21 Price Target
MT
11/18
DraftKings Slated to Launch Online Sportsbook in Maryland on November 23
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DRAFTKINGS INC.
11:39a
Morgan Stanley Assumes DraftKings at Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $20 From $28
MT
11/18
Piper Sandler Starts DraftKings at Overweight With $21 Price Target
MT
11/07
Needham Adjusts Price Target on DraftKings to $20 From $25, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
2 166 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-1 418 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
25,2 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-4,66x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
6 755 M
6 755 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
3,11x
EV / Sales 2023
2,50x
Nbr of Employees
3 400
Free-Float
50,3%
More Financials
Chart DRAFTKINGS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAFTKINGS INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
31
Last Close Price
15,05 $
Average target price
20,94 $
Spread / Average Target
39,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason D. Robins
Chief Executive Officer & Independent Director
Jason K. Park
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Matthew Kalish
Independent Director
Paul Liberman
Independent Director
Ryan Robert Moore
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DRAFTKINGS INC.
-45.21%
6 755
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
13.61%
25 606
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
-1.66%
24 250
SANDS CHINA LTD
8.04%
20 297
EVOLUTION AB
-22.33%
20 095
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
-16.92%
15 971
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave