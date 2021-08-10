Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  DraftKings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DKNG   US26142R1041

DRAFTKINGS INC.

(DKNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DraftKings Announces Jason Robins' Participation in Upcoming Virtual Event

08/10/2021 | 05:17pm EDT
BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Jason Robins, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in the following event:

  • The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET.

Registration, and the live video and audio portions of the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference can be accessed at DraftKings’ Investor Relations website.

About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Media Contact

media@draftkings.com
@DraftKingsNews

Investor Contact

Investors@draftkings.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about DRAFTKINGS INC.
Analyst Recommendations on DRAFTKINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 287 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 356 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 554 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 117 M 21 117 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart DRAFTKINGS INC.
DraftKings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DRAFTKINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 52,36 $
Average target price 69,67 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason D. Robins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason K. Park Chief Financial Officer
Paul Liberman Director, President-Global Technology & Product
Travis Dunn Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Aguiar Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAFTKINGS INC.10.80%21 117
EVOLUTION AB67.11%34 502
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-8.51%31 442
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-18.42%26 894
SANDS CHINA LTD.-23.05%26 889
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED38.16%19 694