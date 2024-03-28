Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of DraftKings Inc. (“DraftKings” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DKNG). Investors who purchased DraftKings securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/DKNG.

Investigation Details:

On March 27, 2024, Senator Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to DraftKings asking the company to stop targeting gambling addicts. In particular, Senator Blumenthal wants the online sports betting operator to change how it targets VIPs and heavy bettors. Separately, New York Representative Paul Tonko said he is working on legislation that would impose federal oversight of online sports betting in any state that has legalized the business, stating “[t]he bonuses and credits, the promotions and pitches, the VIP hosts. It has to be seen as a whole, and there may be aspects of it that should be prohibited or much more rigorously restricted.”

On this news, DraftKings’ stock price fell $3.33 per share, or 6.84%, to close at $45.35 per share on March 27, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased DraftKings securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

