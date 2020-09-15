DraftKings : Opendoor to go public in Social Capital merger in $4.8 bln deal

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Opendoor Labs Inc, the home-selling
platform backed by SoftBank Group, said on Tuesday it
has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check
company led by venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya in a deal
that will value the company at $4.8 billion.
Opendoor buys properties from sellers and makes repairs, at
a service charge, then lists them for sale. As part of the deal
with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II,
Opendoor will get $1 billion cash, including $600 million from
Palihapitiya and other investors such as BlackRock and
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.
OpenDoor was hit hard by the pandemic this year, and laid
off 35% of its workforce in April. As the home resale business
started to recover, it looked for capital to fuel expansion and
opted to go public through merging with Social Capital over a
traditional initial public offering.
The San Francisco-based firm wanted to access the public
market faster and with more certainty, worried the U.S.
presidential election and the second wave of coronavirus could
cast shadow on its growth, according to a person familiar with
the discussions. In a SPAC deal, the funds raised by the company
are committed upfront.
The merger is expected to close to by year end. Social
Capital II shares jumped almost 35% on Tuesday.
A blank-check company, also known as a special purpose
acquisition company (SPAC), uses capital raised through an
initial public offering to buy a private company, usually within
two years. The deal then takes the private company public.
SPACs emerged this year as an alternative route to the
public market over a traditional IPO, led in part by successful
deals for space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
and fantasy sports and gambling company DraftKings Inc
.
Social Capital, the blank-check firm backed by Virgin
Galactic Chairman Palihapitiya, raised $360 million when it went
public in April.
In 2018, SoftBank's Vision Fund invested $400 million in
Opendoor, which was founded in 2014.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in New
York; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Gregorio)