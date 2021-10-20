DraftKings : Short-seller Hindenburg offers $1 mln for info related to cryptocurrency Tether

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research, which
in recent months has taken aim at firms including Nikola Corp
and DraftKings Inc, announced a reward of up
to $1 million for information on the reserves that back
cryptocurrency Tether.
In a statement on Tuesday, the short-seller said Tether's
disclosures around its holdings have been "opaque".
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined the
company behind Tether $41 million last week to settle civil
charges over allegedly making misleading statements and making
illegal transactions.
The firm behind the digital currency Tether said in an email
it understands its responsibility and will continue to focus on
its "customers' requirements and defending the crypto markets".
Tether is a major player in the stablecoin market.
Stablecoins are digital tokens usually backed by reserves of
dollars or assets.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)