FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; Entain at record high

* Entain jumps to all-time high on DraftKings takeover
proposal
* Oxford BioMedica gains on Serum Institute of India
investment
* Soap maker PZ Cussons drops as Q1 revenue declines
* FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.5%
Sept 22 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday,
extending gains on the back of heavyweight energy and mining
stocks, while investors awaited key central bank meetings for
clues on stimulus taper timeline.
The FTSE 100 jumped 0.7% after recording its best
session in two months on Tuesday. Industrial metal miners
led the gains as copper prices surged after
default fears around property giant China Evergrande eased.
Entain jumped 10% to an all-time high and was the
top FTSE 100 gainer after the gambling firm revealed a $22.4
billion takeover proposal from Boston-based DraftKings,
which was nearly double a bid it rejected from MGM this
year.
"While Entain confirmed it would mull over the proposal,
there's no guarantee that a deal will go ahead," said Laura Hoy,
an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"Even if the offer is accepted, the usual regulatory
scrutiny could be further complicated by antitrust concerns due
to BetMGM, Entain's joint venture with U.S. casino operator
MGM."
Easing lockdowns and travel restrictions coupled with higher
commodity prices have helped the FTSE 100 gain 1% so far this
week to trade above the 7,000 psychological level.
Investors now await the outcome of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's meeting ending later in the day and the Bank of
England's rate decision on Thursday.
The domestically focussed mid-cap index climbed
0.5%, with Oxford BioMedica being the second-biggest
gainer on a 50 million pound ($68.24 million) investment from
Serum Institute of India..
Gains in travel and leisure stocks also
supported the mid-cap index.
Over-50s holidays group Saga Plc dropped 2.8% after
it warned there was still uncertainty on the longer-term impact
of COVID-19 on the sector.
Imperial Leather soap maker PZ Cussons dropped 5.9%
to the bottom of the mid-cap index after reporting lower
first-quarter revenue.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V and Subhranshu Sahu)