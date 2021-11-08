Golden Nugget Lake Charles to Open New DraftKings Retail Sportsbook

BOSTON and HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today jointly announced the launch of a new retail sportsbook slated to open on November 10, 2021, at 2pm at Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles, pending licensure and regulatory approvals. Louisiana sports fans age 21 and over will be able to place wagers on a variety of betting markets across professional, collegiate, and other sports leagues at the DraftKings Sportsbook located inside the Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles. DraftKings will be launching its online sportsbook in Louisiana at a later date, pending aforementioned approvals. Once live, sports bettors in the state will be able to place bets online and via their mobile devices on the DraftKings Sportsbook app in permitted parishes.



“Our team has worked diligently alongside state legislators to make the sportsbook experience a reality for Louisiana patrons,” said Gerry Del Prete, Senior Vice President of Gaming for Fertitta Entertainment. “Coupling the Golden Nugget’s dynamic gaming network with DraftKings innovative tech and trading, makes for an unmatched partnership. We are thrilled to offer our combined customer base an unparalleled experience at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles.”

The DraftKings sportsbook will be the largest in Lake Charles and is located inside a portion of the Blue Martini bar. The space has six ticket cages where customers can engage with employees to place bets, as well as a total of 30 self-service kiosks spread throughout the casino. Plans are underway for a permanent, 10,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art DraftKings Sportsbook and lounge that will boast nearly 300 seats, odds boards and big screen televisions throughout the space for an optimal viewing experience. The permanent location is expected to open in the Summer of 2022.

“Since launching daily fantasy sports in Louisiana, we have been eager to introduce our fans here to the DraftKings Sportsbook experience, which will provide customers with a new level of engagement with several of America’s most popular leagues overlapping across the NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA football,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “Joining forces with Golden Nugget and their renowned casino brand, we look forward to providing the fervent fan base in the Bayou State with a premier retail sportsbook experience.”

The DraftKings Sportsbook inside the Golden Nugget Lake Charles will be open beginning November 10, 2021 at 2pm. Regular hours of operation will be Monday – Friday 10am – 11pm and Saturday – Sunday 9am – midnight. Once regulatory and licensure approvals are received, customers will be able to place bets 24/7 on kiosks throughout the casino floor.

DraftKings and Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles remains committed to providing a safe and responsible gaming (RG) platform. Through RG tools, self-imposed player limits, identify verification and state-of-the-art geolocation, DraftKings Sportsbook ensures all players are provided secure and positive gaming experience. As an active member of the American Gaming Association (AGA) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), additional details on DraftKings’ dedication to safe play are available via DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S .

Fans can find the latest betting markets and more by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app available via iOS and Android here .

For more information on the DraftKings Sportsbook inside the Golden Nugget Casino, visit www.goldennuggetlc.com

About Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Located only two hours from Houston, Texas, Golden Nugget Lake Charles features 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and suites; an 18-hole championship golf course; extensive retail options; an 18,000-square foot ballroom; 30,000 square feet of meeting space; a two-acre pool and lazy river complex; a private beach front and marina; and a number of Landry’s signature restaurants including Saltgrass Steak House, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse, Grotto Ristorante, Landry’s Seafood House, Chart House, Bill’s Bar & Burger and more. An innovative casino floor featuring more than 75 table games, a high limit salon, a poker room, sportsbook and 1,600 of the industry’s newest slot machines redefines the gaming experience. Please visit www.goldennuggetlc.com for more information.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings’ Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

