Philadelphia Eagles Make DraftKings Team's Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner and Official Sports Betting Partner

10/01/2020 | 07:31am EDT

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) and the Philadelphia Eagles announced a new multi-year deal today which will make DraftKings the Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner and Official Sports Betting Partner of the Philadelphia Eagles.

As part of the new agreement, DraftKings will receive exclusive naming rights to Lincoln Financial Field’s field club, a premium lounge which will be called “The DraftKings Field Club.” The DraftKings Field Club will offer a true VIP experience and exclusive game day access, featuring an on-field viewing area in the north end zone, hospitality arrangements in the private club space and additional benefits. The DraftKings Field Club will open its doors to ticketed guests once the in-person sports experience returns to Lincoln Financial Field.

“Philadelphia is home to some of the most passionate football fans, and we could not be more excited to join forces with the Eagles,” said Ezra Kucharz, Chief Business Officer, DraftKings. “Be it fans at home, on the DraftKings mobile app, or inside Lincoln Financial Field, we look forward to introducing Eagles fans and DraftKings customers alike to an all-encompassing DraftKings experience.”

In addition to receiving field club naming rights at Lincoln Financial Field, DraftKings’ branding will also be integrated throughout a number of the Eagles’ social media channels and digital assets, including practice livestreams, in-game branding, videoboards and signage at Lincoln Financial Field. DraftKings will also have a strong branding presence on Eagles-affiliated broadcasts and will have sponsorship activations included in the team’s annual NFL Draft Party.

DraftKings will also deliver Eagles Stat Showdown, a new free-to-play game that will give fans the opportunity to win weekly prizes throughout the NFL season. More information on Eagles Stat Showdown presented by DraftKings can be found by visiting draftkings.com/eagles-stat-showdown.

“Our partnership with DraftKings presents many new and exciting opportunities that will help drive the fan experience at Lincoln Financial Field to the next level,” said Catherine Carlson, Senior Vice President of Revenue and Strategy, Philadelphia Eagles. “DraftKings has established itself as an emerging leader in the sports and entertainment space, with an already strong presence in Philadelphia. We look forward to a successful future with DraftKings and showcasing the value of our shared vision in fun and engaging ways for our fans.”

Fans can access DraftKings Sportsbook and Daily Fantasy Sports apps anywhere by visiting www.draftkings.com or by downloading the DraftKings app via iOS and Android.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DraftKings Media Contact

media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews

Philadelphia Eagles Contact

Anthony Bonagura
abonagura@eagles.nfl.com
215-339-6736

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
