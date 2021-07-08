Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DraftKings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKNG   US26142R1041

DRAFTKINGS INC.

(DKNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against DraftKings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/08/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (“DraftKings” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DKNG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 31, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. DraftKings’ merger with SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”), a company with a history of unlawful business practices, opened the Company to the risk of engaging in black market gaming. The Company’s revenues were the result of, in part, unlawful activity. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about DraftKings, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DRAFTKINGS INC.
09:15aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
09:11aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class A..
BU
08:53aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer
MT
07/07MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Game, spne, gan
MT
07/07ENGINE MEDIA  : Subsidiary Files Lawsuit Against DraftKings Over Alleged Infring..
MT
07/07ENGINE MEDIA  : File Patent Infringement Suit Against Draftkings
MT
07/07SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
07/07EQUITY ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamo..
PR
07/07DKNG SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DraftKings ..
PR
07/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces th..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 167 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 194 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 580 M 19 580 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart DRAFTKINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
DraftKings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAFTKINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 48,75 $
Average target price 68,63 $
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason D. Robins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason K. Park Chief Financial Officer
Paul Liberman Director, President-Global Technology & Product
Travis Dunn Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Aguiar Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAFTKINGS INC.4.70%20 753
EVOLUTION AB73.07%36 987
SANDS CHINA LTD.-6.75%34 463
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.99%34 022
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-6.47%33 646
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.28.65%21 377