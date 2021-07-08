SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, seeking to recover damages by defendants pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. DraftKings operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the U.S.

DraftKings, Inc. (DKNG) Made Misstatements Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, DraftKings was incorporated through a business combination with DEAC, a special purpose acquisition company. In the process, the Company also acquired all of the issued and outstanding share capital of SBTech, which became a wholly owned subsidiary of DraftKings. During the class period, DraftKings failed to disclose that (i) SBTech had a history of unlawful operations; (ii) accordingly, DraftKings' merger with SBTech exposed the Company to dealings in black-market gaming; (iii) the foregoing increased the Company's regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (iv) as a result, the Company's revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) accordingly, the benefits of the merger were overstated; and (vi) therefore, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading.

On June 15, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that the merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to dealings in black-market gaming. Citing "conversations with multiple former employees, a review of SEC and international filings, and inspection of back-end infrastructure at illicit international gaming websites," Hindenburg alleged that "SBTech has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets," estimating that 50% of SBTech's revenue is from markets where gambling is banned." On this news, DraftKings' stock price fell $2.11 per share, or over 4% to close at $48.51 per share on June 15, 2021.

If you purchased shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, you have until August 31, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

