Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. DraftKings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DKNG   US26142R1041

DRAFTKINGS INC.

(DKNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Shareholder Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against DraftKings Inc.

07/22/2021 | 12:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DKNG) (“DraftKings”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired DraftKings securities during the Class Period may, no later than August 31, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/draftking-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=draftking

DraftKings operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the U.S. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business (B2B). DraftKings provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. DraftKings distributes its product offerings through various channels, including traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms.

DraftKings was incorporated in Nevada as DEAC NV Merger Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of its legal predecessor, DEAC, a special purpose acquisition company. On April 23, 2020, DEAC consummated transactions contemplated by a Business Combination Agreement (the “Business Combination”) dated December 22, 2019, as amended on April 7, 2020. In connection therewith, DEAC merged with and into DraftKings, whereby DraftKings survived the merger and became the successor issuer to DEAC. Also, DraftKings acquired all of the issued and outstanding share capital of SBTech (Global) Limited (“SBTech”). SBTech is a full-service B2B turnkey technology provider with omni-channel sports betting solutions, trading services, and marketing and bonus tools powering popular sports betting and online gaming brands.

The Class Period commences on December 23, 2019, when DraftKings issued a press release announcing the Business Combination. Throughout the Class Period, the defendants touted the acquisition of SBTech and its business.

The truth about SBTech was revealed on June 15, 2021, when Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report alleging that DraftKings’ merger with SBTech exposed DraftKings to dealings in black-market gaming. Citing “conversations with multiple former employees, a review of SEC and international filings, and inspection of back-end infrastructure at illicit international gaming websites,” Hindenburg alleged that “SBTech has a long and ongoing record of operating in black markets,” estimating that 50% of SBTech’s revenue is from markets where gambling is banned.

Following this news, DraftKings’ stock price fell $2.11 per share, or 4.17%, to close at $48.51 per share on June 15, 2021.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) SBTech had a history of unlawful operations; (2) accordingly, DraftKings’ merger with SBTech exposed it to dealings in black-market gaming; (3) the foregoing increased DraftKings’ regulatory and criminal risks with respect to these transactions; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, DraftKings’ revenues were, in part, derived from unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; (5) accordingly, the benefits of the Business Combination were overstated; and (6) as a result, DraftKings’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DraftKings investors may, no later than August 31, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about DRAFTKINGS INC.
12:52pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of S..
BU
07/21DKNG CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securit..
PR
07/21DRAFTKINGS : to Launch NFT Ecosystem; Becomes Exclusive Seller of Sports-Related..
MT
07/21STREET COLOR : DraftKings Marketplace to Launch as an NFT Ecosystem and Exchange
MT
07/21DRAFTKINGS : Marketplace to Launch as NFT Ecosystem and Exchange
AQ
07/21DraftKings Inc. Marketplace to Launch as NFT Ecosystem and Exchange
CI
07/20ENGINE MEDIA : Dual Listed Engine Media Announces Filing of Patent Infringement ..
MT
07/20DraftKings Named Official Betting Operator of THE NORTHERN TRUST and World Go..
GL
07/19The Klein Law Firm
AQ
07/16DRAFTKINGS : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 167 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 194 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 632 M 19 632 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart DRAFTKINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
DraftKings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAFTKINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 48,88 $
Average target price 68,46 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason D. Robins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason K. Park Chief Financial Officer
Paul Liberman Director, President-Global Technology & Product
Travis Dunn Chief Technology Officer
Jennifer Aguiar Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAFTKINGS INC.4.98%20 753
EVOLUTION AB64.11%36 987
SANDS CHINA LTD.-11.01%34 463
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.74%34 022
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-13.90%33 646
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.26.55%21 377