Wall St drops as Ukraine tensions sap risk appetite

Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes slumped on Friday as
escalating tensions in Ukraine amid fears of an imminent Russian
invasion prompted investors to dump risky assets in the run-up
to a long weekend.
All the major S&P 500 sectors were in the red, with energy
shares leading losses due to weaker oil prices.
Russian news agencies reported about a blast in the eastern
Ukraine city of Donetsk and separatists planned to evacuate
residents from the region to Russia due to heavy
shelling.
Western powers warned that Russia's military build-up around
Ukraine was continuing and it may use the current developments
as a justification to invade the country, which they say could
happen anytime.
Speculations about the Federal Reserve's next move have also
weighed on equities. New York Fed Bank President John Williams
said earlier in the day it would be appropriate to hike interest
rates in March without mentioning the magnitude.
"We don't know how many rate hikes we're going to see this
year," said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading
LLC.
"We just know, we're getting into a tightening environment
and the unknown is scaring traders. And then you go into the
geopolitical risk with the Ukraine situation, and it adds up to
trader saying I'm a little bit nervous on stocks right now,
especially into a long weekend."
Expiration of monthly options contracts was also seen adding
to the volatility ahead of the U.S. market holiday on Monday for
Presidents' Day.
At 13:16 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 305.90 points, or 0.89%, at 34,006.13, the S&P 500
was down 50.76 points, or 1.16%, at 4,329.50, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 243.13 points, or 1.77%, at
13,473.59.
The indexes were on course for their second straight weekly
losses, buffeted by rising tensions between Moscow and the West
over Ukraine.
The CBOE volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, was last up 28.46 points, well above its
long-term average of 20.
Big banks declined and as did mega-cap growth stocks
including Amazon.com, Google parent Alphabet
and Tesla Inc.
Intel Corp slipped 5.9% after the chipmaker
forecast its profit margin to drop this year and then be steady
for several years as it invests in new technologies and
factories to meet rising chip demand.
About 78% of the 417 S&P 500 companies have in this
reporting season posted quarterly earnings above analyst
estimates as per Refinitiv data.
Roku Inc tumbled 24.2% after the streaming
platform's disappointing quarterly revenue and first-quarter
outlook.
DraftKings Inc shed 17.5% after the sports-betting
company forecast a bigger-than anticipated 2022 loss.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.98-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 2.38-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and 27 new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 347 new lows.
