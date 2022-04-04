Draganfly : Earns New Record Fourth Quarter Sales and New Record Annual Sales - Form 6-K

Draganfly Earns New Record Fourth Quarter Sales and New Record Annual Sales

Los Angeles, CA. April 4, 2022 - Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solution developer and operator, is pleased to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results. Revenue growth for the fourth quarter and the year was driven by a combination of organic growth, including strong drone product and services sales and ongoing traction with Vital Intelligence, the Company's health monitoring line that utilizes AI technology.

The financial year 2021 was another milestone year for Draganfly as 2021 marked another record revenue year for the Company. Total 2021 revenues increased by $2,690,354 from $4,363,511 in 2020 to $7,053,865 with the bulk of this revenue coming from product sales. Services revenue of $645,667 was steady while drone services sales of $1,304,799 was up 107% over the same period in 2020 due to the gradual shift towards providing more services.

Key Financial Highlights for 2021:

● ‎Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, increased to another level by 61.7% to $7.05 million, compared to $4.36 million in 2020. Product sales increased $2,016,176 or 65.3% in 2021 as compared to 2020 while services revenue increased $674,178 or 52.8% in 2021 compared to 2020. ● As a result of increased product sales and service revenue, the Company's Gross Profit increased by $883,488 or 50.2%. As a percentage of sales, gross margin decreased from 40.3% in 2020 to 37.5% in 2021 based on product mix. ● The Company recorded a comprehensive loss of $16.40 million compared to $8.02 million in 2020. The comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2021, includes a non-cash change in fair value of derivative liability of $8,149,812 and a non-cash expense for goodwill impairment of $4,579,763 and would otherwise be a loss of $19,969,186. Additional contributors to the year-over-year increase include increased insurance, marketing and investor relations costs, share-based payments, and professional fees relating to the Regulation A+ and Nasdaq financings partially offset by increased revenues. ● The Company's cash balance on December 31, 2021, was $23.08 million compared to $1.98 million in 2020.

Key Financial and Operational Highlights for Q4 2021:

● Revenue for Q4 2021, increased significantly by 10.0% to $1.64 million year over year with the increase in revenue largely due to increased product sales. ● Gross margin percentage for Q4 2021 was 38.3% compared to 22.2% in Q4 2020. The increase is due to the sales mix of the various product sales.

● Total comprehensive income for Q4 2021 was $12.64 million compared to a loss of $3.49 million for the same period in 2020. The comprehensive income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, includes a non-cash change in fair value of derivative liability of $23,428,117 and a non-cash expense for goodwill impairment of $4,579,763 and would otherwise be a loss of $6,212,888. The increase in loss was due to higher office and miscellaneous expenses, increased insurance, marketing and investor relations costs, share-based payments, and professional fees partially offset by increased revenues. ● Draganfly's proprietary pathogen and surface sanitizer spray was selected to be administered ahead of the Drone Racing League's ("DRL") Vegas Championship Race Presented by T-Mobile outside T-Mobile Arena during CES® 2022 and the EDGE22 plenary sessions at the Park Theater in the Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. ● Draganfly was selected by DRL, the world's premier, professional drone racing property, and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak's Woz Ed, the leader in demand-driven K-12 education, as a partner in drone education. Draganfly is working with DRL and Imagine Learning's Robotify, a virtual platform that teaches students about coding using robots, to assist with the expansion of the DRL Academy STEM program. Through an immersive and interactive Science of Drone Racing curriculum, the Company will help teach students how to build, code, and fly racing drones. The announcement is the evolution of Draganfly's initial agreement and work with Woz ED, which provided for an exclusive partnership bringing additional product development to the Company's current and future pipeline in addition to re-imagining the future of innovation for drone technologies. Draganfly recently joined DRL as a founding partner of DRL Labs, an innovation hub focused on researching and developing ground-breaking drone technology that the Company believes will advance the cutting-edge sport of high-speed drone racing and other industries undergoing significant transformations through drones, including humanitarian aid and mobility. ● Draganfly's proprietary pathogen and surface sanitizer spray was implemented ahead of Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies at the University of Alabama at Birmingham ("UAB"). The Company sanitized UAB's Bartow Arena ahead of commencement ceremonies on December 10 and 11, 2021. ● Draganfly's advanced UAV thermal imaging technology and proprietary mapping software helped the Draganfly Trophy Truck ("Trophy Truck") win its second podium place of the 2021 season at the 2021 BF Goodrich Tires Mint 400 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On December 4, 2021, the Trophy Truck finished second in the Unlimited Class (Trophy Trucks). The Company's advanced UAV thermal imaging technology helped the team safely navigate the course by enabling them to see through large amounts of dust thrown up by competitors. Draganfly drones equipped with the Company's proprietary mapping software were utilized to give the Trophy Truck team the most accurate terrain data pre-race. The achievement follows the Trophy Truck's first place finish at the 2021 Maxxis Tires "Casey Folks" Vegas to Reno race on August 13, 2021. Ahead of the 2021 BF Goodrich Tires Mint 400, Draganfly announced that it is undertaking a motorsport development programme as part of its partnership with the Trophy Truck team. To support the Trophy Truck team and others during races, the Company plans to strategically implement drones along courses that are capable of providing critical emergency supplies and communication tools. ● Draganfly's Vital Intelligence Smart Vital assessment platform was selected by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office ("FCSO") in Eastpoint, Florida. The Company's technology is being used to screen employees at the FCSO's 911 Communications Center before shifts.

Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, said: "From quarter to quarter, our experienced team has been committed to meeting the demands of the rapidly evolving drone space. Draganfly continues to successfully hit its operational milestones, which are key for attaining our financial objectives. Our Q4 milestones and revenue give us confidence that we are on the path to become a leading North American based global drone solution provider."

Draganfly held a shareholder update on March 31, 2022 at 3 p.m. PDT / 6 p.m. EDT.

To watch the Company's update, please visit: https://youtu.be/oVXi7qRPfhQ

Selected financial information is outlined below and should be read with Draganfly's consolidated financial statements for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2021, and associated management discussion and analysis, which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and in its Form 20-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

For the year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 7,053,865 $ 4,363,511 $ 1,380,427 Gross Profit (as a % of revenues) 37.5 % 40.3 % 84.1 % Net income (loss) (16,202,972 ) (8,015,813 ) (11,095,057 ) Net income (loss) per share ($) - Basic (0.59 ) (0.48 ) (0.23 ) - Diluted (0.59 ) (0.48 ) (0.23 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (16,399,137 ) (8,015,709 ) (11,095,057 ) Comprehensive income (loss) per share ($) - Basic (post-consolidation) (0.58 ) (0.48 ) (0.23 ) - Diluted (post-consolidation) (0.58 ) (0.48 ) (0.23 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 20,956,819 $ (447,063 ) $ 2,349,954

As at December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Total assets $ 42,113,240 $ 7,100,567 Working capital 26,836,922 1,214,371 Total non-current liabilities 465,214 104,885 Shareholders' equity $ 34,926,239 $ 3,848,205 Number of shares outstanding 33,168,946 17,218,694

Notes:

(1) The net loss and comprehensive loss for the year ended December 31, 2021, include a change in fair value of derivative liability of $8,149,812 and an expense for goodwill impairment of $4,579,763, and would otherwise been a loss of $19,773,021 for the net loss, and $19,969,186 for the comprehensive loss, respectively. (2) Shareholders' equity and working capital as at December 31, 2021 includes a fair value of derivative liability of $5,560,002 and would otherwise be $40,486,241 and working capital of $32,396,924 respectively.

2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q4 Revenue $ 1,635,265 $ 1,896,992 $ 1,486,009 Cost of goods sold $ (1,008,827 ) $ (1,123,942 ) $ (1,155,491 ) Gross profit $ 626,438 $ 773,050 $ 330,518 Gross margin - percentage 38.3 % 40.8 % 22.2 % Operating expenses $ (5,733,767 ) $ (8,006,957 ) $ (3,109,508 ) Operating loss $ (5,107,329 ) $ (7,233,907 ) $ (2,778,990 ) Operating loss per share - basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.17 ) Operating loss per share - diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.17 ) Other income (expense) $ 17,811,440 $ 31,135,835 $ (713,885 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,362,550 $ 23,975,400 $ (3,491,640 ) Comprehensive income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.39 $ 0.79 $ (0.21 ) Comprehensive income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.75 $ (0.21 )

Note:

(3) The other income and comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of 2021 include a recovery in fair value of the derivative liability of $23,428,117, and an expense for goodwill impairment of $4,579,763 and would otherwise be an expense of $1,036,914 and loss of $6,212,888, respectively.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1 .

