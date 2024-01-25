The Commander 3XL platform is anticipated to be among the initial commercial drones to receive certification under the Green UAS program, affirming its adherence to the stringent cybersecurity and supply chain standards set by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Drones that meet Green UAS compliance standards are eligible to move to the Blue UAS cleared list, qualifying them for U.S. Department of Defense acquisition.

Washington, DC., Jan. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce it has enrolled the Commander 3XL platform in the Green UAS program, a new program administered by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems ("AUVSI").

In this initiative, coupled with the associated Trusted Cyber program, Draganfly aims to achieve certification for the Commander 3XL platform, ensuring it meets the most stringent cybersecurity and supply chain standards specified in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Draganfly's engagement in the Green UAS program is geared towards fast-tracking the endorsement of the Commander 3XL platform among commercial entities and state and federal government agencies, including the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) manages the Green UAS program, collaborating with the Department of Defense and various state governments. This initiative aims to advance the Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (UAS) technological capabilities of the United States.

“The Commander 3XL from Draganfly, recognized for its dependability, is now actively deployed across the globe by premier commercial users and governmental bodies,” said Cameron Chell, CEO and President of Draganfly. “Engaging in the Green UAS program allows us to underscore our system's advanced nature and high quality. This initiative is crucial for facilitating its broader acceptance by American government agencies in areas such as defense, homeland security, and public safety, where stringent security and trustworthiness are paramount.”

Green UAS represents AUVSI's inaugural venture into a more expansive Trusted Cyber Program, initiated in association with the Department of Defense and developed in concert with AUVSI members. This program cultivates a secure and robust UAS market, enhancing industry-wide competitiveness. As commercial drone usage escalates, Green UAS sets the benchmark for drone security, offering a uniform pathway to the Blue UAS cleared list. Drones that comply with Green UAS standards have a Department of Defense (DoD) sponsor and fulfill the necessary Authority to Operate (ATO) criteria can transition from the Green UAS-cleared list to the Blue UAS-cleared list, making them eligible for acquisition by the U.S. Department of Defense.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

