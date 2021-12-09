Draganfly : Health Safety Program Selected by The University of Alabama at Birmingham - Form 6-K

Draganfly's Health Safety Program Selected by The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Draganfly's Varigard pathogen and surface sanitizer spray will be implemented at the University of Alabama at Birmingham ahead of Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies

Los Angeles, CA. December 9, 2021 - Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly'' or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the University of Alabama at Birmingham ("UAB") will be implementing Draganfly's Varigard pathogen and surface sanitizer spray at its on-campus arena ahead of its Fall 2021 Commencement ceremonies.

Draganfly's Varigard pathogen and surface spray provides a one-of-a-kind, revolutionary organic sanitizer that is capable of up to 24-hour pathogen sequestration and kill-efficacy. Delivered using Draganfly's patented drone technology, the spray is a crucial part of the Company's Vital Intelligence health and safety solution, which is able to screen, detect, assess, protect and provide continuous action against the potential threat of infectious diseases, including COVID-19. UAB's Bartow Arena will be sprayed ahead of commencement sessions on December 10 and 11, 2021.

UAB is Alabama's largest single employer, with more than 26,000 employees, and was named America's Best Large Employer by Forbes in 2021. The institution's annual economic impact on the state exceeds US$7 billion each year.

"Students deserve to feel safe as they celebrate their academic accomplishments with loved ones. It's an honor to work with the UAB team to implement Draganfly's Varigard pathogen and surface sanitizer spray at Bartow Arena. Crossing the stage and receiving your degree or diploma is a very special moment. We want families to properly enjoy it," said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.

About UAB

Known for its innovative and interdisciplinary approach to education at both the graduate and undergraduate levels, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a part of the University of Alabama System, is an internationally renowned research university and academic medical center. UAB consistently exceeds $600 million in annual research awards and totaled almost $850 million last year, including one-time COVID-related funding. UAB is Alabama's largest single employer, with more than 26,000 employees, and was named America's Best Large Employer by Forbes in 2021. The institution's annual economic impact on the state exceeds $7 billion each year. The pillars of UAB's mission include education, research, innovation and economic development, community engagement and patient care. Learn more at www.uab.edu .

