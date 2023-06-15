Advanced search
    DPRO   CA26142Q2053

DRAGANFLY INC.

(DPRO)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:59:59 2023-06-14 pm EDT
1.560 CAD    0.00%
07:46aDraganfly to Attend 8th Annual Capital Event Management Conference in Montreal
GL
07:45aDraganfly to Attend 8th Annual Capital Event Management Conference in Montreal
AQ
06/14Draganfly Expands Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Operations in Ukraine
MT
Draganfly to Attend 8th Annual Capital Event Management Conference in Montreal

06/15/2023 | 07:46am EDT
Montreal, QC, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated 8th annual Capital Event Management Conference in Montreal, taking place from June 16 to June 18, 2023.

The Montreal Capital Event serves as a platform to connect growth-stage companies, including those in the technology, resource, biotech, and special situations sectors, with top-level capital finance individuals. This year's event coincides with the Canadian Grand Prix, allowing attendees to participate in Sunday’s race day action.

During this three-day event, Draganfly’s President and CEO, Cameron Chell, will participate in one-on-one meetings, providing investors and industry experts with insights into its innovative drone technology and its impact on a variety of sectors.

"Draganfly is grateful for the opportunity to meet with such a distinguished audience at the Montreal Capital Event,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly.

To learn more about the Montreal Capital Event click here.

About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inchttps://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro, or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com


Financials
Sales 2023 10,6 M 7,96 M 7,96 M
Net income 2023 -24,8 M -18,7 M -18,7 M
Net cash 2023 12,0 M 9,03 M 9,03 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 67,6 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,26x
EV / Sales 2024 2,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,4%
Managers and Directors
Cameron Chell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Sun Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
John M. Mitnick Independent Chairman
Paul Mullen Vice President-Vital Intelligence Group
Olen Aasen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAGANFLY INC.56.00%51
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.02%141 232
BOEING15.69%130 486
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.01%114 609
AIRBUS SE16.66%110 894
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-17.31%68 018
