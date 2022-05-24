Draganfly : to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference - Form 6-K

Draganfly to Present at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Global Investment Conference

Los Angeles, CA. May 24, 2022 - Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference . The event is taking place from May 23-26, 2022.

Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly, will provide an overview of the Company's business during a virtual presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to Draganfly's presentation, please click here to register for the conference.

The Company's presentation will be available online starting on May 24, 2022 at 7 a.m. EDT. It will be archived for 90 days.

Hundreds of corporate presentations and panels will be available live and on-demand between May 24-26, 2022.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. at: www.hcwco.com.

