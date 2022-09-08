Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Draganfly Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DPRO   CA26142Q2053

DRAGANFLY INC.

(DPRO)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:52 2022-09-08 pm EDT
1.230 CAD   -5.38%
04:46pDraganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg's RedChip Money Report® on September 10
GL
04:45pDraganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg's RedChip Money Report® on September 10
AQ
09/06Draganfly to Feature its AI and Machine Learning Platform Vital Intelligence at The California Probation, Parole and Correctional Association Conference
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg's RedChip Money Report® on September 10

09/08/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Los Angeles, CA., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce that an interview with Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this September 10, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States. Draganfly was last featured on The RedChip Money Report® on July 30, 2022.

In the exclusive RedChip Money Report interview, Draganfly’s President and CEO Cameron Chell will discuss the Company’s Q2 record revenue performance drivers, how the Company is capturing the $20 billion commercial drone market, customer solutions, and much more.

To access the interview in its entirety, please click here.

Produced by RedChip Companies Inc., The RedChip Money Report® is an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years of experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow’s Blue Chips Today. The RedChip Money Report® delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro, or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/equity/draganfly-inc-1.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
Email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking ‎‎‎‎information” as ‎‎‎‎defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information can ‎‎‎‎generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎‎‎‎“may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, ‎‎‎‎‎“estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar ‎‎‎‎terminology. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎and information are based on forecasts of future ‎‎‎‎results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and ‎‎‎‎assumptions that, while believed by ‎‎‎‎management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant ‎‎‎‎business, economic and ‎‎‎‎competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements ‎‎‎‎include, but are not ‎‎‎‎limited to, statements with respect to the interview with Cameron Chell airing on The RedChip Money Report®, and statements regarding the Company capturing the $20 billion commercial drone market, customer solutions, or other related statements. Forward-‎‎‎‎looking statements and information are subject to various ‎known ‎‎and unknown risks and ‎‎‎‎‎uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to ‎control or ‎‎predict, that ‎‎‎‎may cause ‎the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be ‎materially ‎‎different ‎‎‎‎from those ‎expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions ‎about ‎‎such ‎‎‎‎risks, uncertainties ‎and other factors set out here in, including but not limited to: the potential ‎‎‎‎‎‎‎impact of epidemics, ‎pandemics or other public health crises, including the ‎COVID-19 pandemic, on the Company’s business, operations and financial ‎‎‎‎condition; the ‎‎‎successful integration of ‎technology; the inherent risks involved in the general ‎‎‎‎securities markets; ‎‎‎uncertainties relating to the ‎availability and costs of financing needed in the ‎‎‎‎future; the inherent ‎‎‎uncertainty of cost estimates; the ‎potential for unexpected costs and ‎‎‎‎expenses, currency ‎‎‎fluctuations; regulatory restrictions; and liability, ‎competition, loss of key ‎‎‎‎employees and other related risks ‎‎‎and uncertainties disclosed under the ‎heading “Risk Factors“ ‎‎‎‎in the Company’s most recent filings filed ‎‎‎with securities regulators in Canada on ‎the SEDAR ‎‎‎‎website at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on EDGAR through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes ‎‎‎no obligation to update forward-‎looking ‎‎‎‎information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-‎‎‎looking information represents ‎‎‎‎‎managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. ‎‎‎No forward-looking ‎‎‎‎statement ‎can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. ‎‎‎Accordingly, readers ‎‎‎‎are advised not to ‎place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or ‎‎‎information.‎


All news about DRAGANFLY INC.
04:46pDraganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg's RedChip Money Report® on September 10
GL
04:45pDraganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg's RedChip Money Report® on September 10
AQ
09/06Draganfly to Feature its AI and Machine Learning Platform Vital Intelligence at The Cal..
GL
09/01Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell to Speak at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Ve..
GL
09/01Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell to Speak at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Ve..
AQ
08/30Draganfly Inc. Unveils Three New Cutting Edge Drone Products at the Commercial UAV Expo..
CI
08/30Draganfly to Unveil Three New Cutting Edge Drone Products at the Commercial UAV Expo in..
GL
08/24Draganfly Delivers Next Generation Medical Response Drones for Deployment to Revived So..
GL
08/24Draganfly Inc. Delivers Next Generation Medical Response Drones for Deployment to Reviv..
CI
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Draganfly Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,05 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
Net income 2021 -16,2 M -12,4 M -12,4 M
Net cash 2021 23,3 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 43,2 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart DRAGANFLY INC.
Duration : Period :
Draganfly Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRAGANFLY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cameron Chell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Sun Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John M. Mitnick Independent Chairman
Paul Mullen Vice President-Vital Intelligence Group
Olen Aasen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAGANFLY INC.-37.50%33
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.62%128 718
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION18.21%111 401
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION26.02%75 465
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION9.24%62 336
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.34%44 614