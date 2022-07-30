Log in
Equities
Canada
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
Draganfly Inc.
News
Summary
DPRO
CA26142Q2053
DRAGANFLY INC.
(DPRO)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
12:20 2022-07-29 pm EDT
1.070
CAD
-2.73%
07/30
TRANSCRIPT
: Draganfly Inc. - Special Call
CI
07/29
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on the RedChip Money Report® July 30 and Company Receives Minimum Bid Notification
GL
07/29
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on the RedChip Money Report® July 30 and Company Receives Minimum Bid Notification
AQ
Transcript : Draganfly Inc. - Special Call
07/30/2022 | 07:00pm EDT
Cameron, great to have you back. Thanks for being with us.Presenter SpeechCameron Chell It's so great to be here as always. Thank you.Presenter SpeechCraig Brelsford Draganfly, creator of quality,...
All news about DRAGANFLY INC.
07/30
TRANSCRIPT
: Draganfly Inc. - Special Call
CI
07/29
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on the RedChip Money Report® July 30 and Company ..
GL
07/29
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on the RedChip Money Report® July 30 and Company ..
AQ
07/14
TRANSCRIPT
: Draganfly Inc. - Special Call
CI
07/13
DRAGANFLY
: President and CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on Cheddar Opening Bell - Form ..
PU
07/13
Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on Cheddar Opening Bell
GL
07/13
Draganfly President and CEO Cameron Chell to be Featured on Cheddar Opening Bell
AQ
06/24
DRAGANFLY
: Announces Annual General Meeting Results - Form 6-K
PU
06/23
Draganfly Announces Annual General Meeting Results
GL
06/23
Draganfly Announces Annual General Meeting Results
AQ
More news
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2021
7,05 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-16,2 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
23,3 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-3,57x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
35,5 M
27,7 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
15,6x
EV / Sales 2021
6,48x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
97,8%
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Cameron Chell
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Sun
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John M. Mitnick
Independent Chairman
Paul Mullen
Chief Operating Officer
Olen Aasen
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DRAGANFLY INC.
-48.56%
28
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
8.31%
137 196
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
16.43%
109 723
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
23.72%
74 091
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
8.73%
62 043
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
8.70%
46 284
More Results
