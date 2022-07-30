Log in
    DPRO   CA26142Q2053

DRAGANFLY INC.

(DPRO)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:20 2022-07-29 pm EDT
1.070 CAD   -2.73%
07/30TRANSCRIPT : Draganfly Inc. - Special Call
07/29Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on the RedChip Money Report® July 30 and Company Receives Minimum Bid Notification
07/29Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on the RedChip Money Report® July 30 and Company Receives Minimum Bid Notification
Transcript : Draganfly Inc. - Special Call

07/30/2022 | 07:00pm EDT
Cameron, great to have you back. Thanks for being with us.Presenter SpeechCameron Chell It's so great to be here as always. Thank you.Presenter SpeechCraig Brelsford Draganfly, creator of quality,...


Financials
Sales 2021 7,05 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 23,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35,5 M 27,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales 2021 6,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart DRAGANFLY INC.
Draganfly Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DRAGANFLY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cameron Chell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Sun Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John M. Mitnick Independent Chairman
Paul Mullen Chief Operating Officer
Olen Aasen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRAGANFLY INC.-48.56%28
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.31%137 196
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION16.43%109 723
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION23.72%74 091
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION8.73%62 043
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.70%46 284