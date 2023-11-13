Stock DRW3 DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
PDF Report : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock price

Equities

DRW3

DE0005550636

Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 06:46:58 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
53.75 EUR +0.66% +5.73% +28.14%
Nov. 02 Transcript : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
Nov. 02 Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Financials

Sales 2023 * 3,330 M 3,559 M Sales 2024 * 3,483 M 3,723 M Capitalization 928 M 992 M
Net income 2023 * 60.00 M 64.13 M Net income 2024 * 78.00 M 83.37 M EV / Sales 2023 *
0,34x
Net Debt 2023 * 205 M 219 M Net Debt 2024 * 166 M 177 M EV / Sales 2024 *
0,31x
P/E ratio 2023 *
16,6x
P/E ratio 2024 *
12,8x
Employees 16,260
Yield 2023 *
0,36%
Yield 2024 *
0,36%
Free-Float 61.21%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Transcript : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023 CI
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Drager Introduces the HPS SafeGuard Helmet CI
DRAEGERWERK : Upgraded to Neutral by DZ Bank ZD
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : EPS upgrade (2023: +28.8%, 2024: +6.3%) Alphavalue
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO KGAA : Encouraging Q3 implies further upside to FY23 targets Alphavalue
Drägerwerk completes bottoming out with double-digit gain DP
DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research gives a Buy rating ZD
DRAEGERWERK : Jefferies keeps a Sell rating ZD
DRAEGERWERK : Hauck & Aufhauser keeps its Buy rating ZD
Drägerwerk more optimistic - increase in net sales and earnings in the quarter DP
Drägerwerk more optimistic - significant increase in net sales and earnings in the quarter DP
Associations warn of consequences of blanket ban on PFAS chemicals DP
DRAEGERWERK : Sell rating from Jefferies ZD
Drägerwerk recalls Carina ventilator worldwide DP
Analyst Recommendations on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Press releases Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Stefan Dräger, Purchase under the employee participation program: The terms and conditions of the employee participation program stipulate that, if the price ... EQ
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger significantly increases net sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2023 EQ
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary figures Q3 2023: Significant increase in earnings – full-year forecast raised EQ
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission EQ
News in other languages on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.47%
1 week+5.73%
Current month+12.51%
1 month+21.04%
3 months+17.07%
6 months+11.92%
Current year+28.14%
Highs and lows

1 week
49.65
Extreme 49.65
54.00
1 month
43.55
Extreme 43.55
54.00
Current year
39.35
Extreme 39.35
54.00
1 year
38.55
Extreme 38.55
54.00
3 years
38.20
Extreme 38.2
82.70
5 years
38.20
Extreme 38.2
108.50
10 years
38.20
Extreme 38.2
123.70
Managers and Directors - Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Managers TitleAgeSince
Stefan Dräger CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 60 1991
Gert-Hartwig Lescow DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 56 2007
Anton Schrofner CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 60 2009
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Maria Dietz BRD
 Director/Board Member 61 2018
Stefan H. Lauer CHM
 Chairman 68 2012
Uwe Lüders BRD
 Director/Board Member 71 2007
ETFs positioned on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
LYXOR SDAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR ETF Lyxor SDAX (DR) UCITS ETF - EUR
0.93% 125 M€ -.--%
ISHARES MSCI GERMANY SMALL-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF - USD
0.33% 17 M€ -.--%
SPDR MSCI EUROPE SMALL CAP VALUE WEIGHTED UCITS ETF - EUR ETF SPDR MSCI Europe Small Cap Value Weighted UCITS ETF - EUR
0.09% 133 M€ +4.62%
UBS ETF MSCI EMU SMALL CAP UCITS ETF A-DIS - EUR ETF UBS ETF MSCI EMU Small Cap UCITS ETF A-dis - EUR
0.08% 109 M€ +2.09%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 53.50 +0.19% 3 091
23-11-10 53.40 +2.89% 23,241
23-11-09 51.90 +0.78% 18,094
23-11-08 51.50 +1.98% 17,664
23-11-07 50.50 -0.20% 13,414

Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 05:55 am EST

Company Profile

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA is a Germany-based provider of medical and safety technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Safety. The Medical segment develops, produces and markets system solutions, equipment and services for the optimization of processes at the acute point of care, such as emergency care, preoperative care, critical care and prenatal care. The Safety segment develops, produces and markets products, system solutions and services for personal protection, gas detection technology and integrated hazard management for customers from various industries, such as mining, fire departments, police and disaster protection. The Company has production sites in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.
Sector
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
Calendar
2024-03-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
53.40EUR
Average target price
53.03EUR
Spread / Average Target
-0.70%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA Stock Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
+28.14% 990 M $
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Stock Thermo Fisher Scientific
-18.57% 173 B $
DANAHER CORPORATION Stock Danaher Corporation
-25.78% 146 B $
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. Stock Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
+4.58% 97 696 M $
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION Stock Boston Scientific Corporation
+11.43% 75 535 M $
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG Stock Siemens Healthineers AG
+1.03% 56 865 M $
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Stock Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
-10.50% 47 320 M $
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION Stock Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
-13.94% 38 943 M $
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Agilent Technologies, Inc.
-27.52% 31 737 M $
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC. Stock GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
+19.08% 31 648 M $
Other Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
