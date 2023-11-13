Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock price
Equities
DRW3
DE0005550636
Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|53.75 EUR
|+0.66%
|+5.73%
|+28.14%
|Nov. 02
|Transcript : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2023
|CI
|Nov. 02
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
|Sales 2023 *
|3,330 M 3,559 M
|Sales 2024 *
|3,483 M 3,723 M
|Capitalization
|928 M 992 M
|Net income 2023 *
|60.00 M 64.13 M
|Net income 2024 *
|78.00 M 83.37 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
0,34x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|205 M 219 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|166 M 177 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
0,31x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
16,6x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
12,8x
|Employees
|16,260
|Yield 2023 *
0,36%
|Yield 2024 *
0,36%
|Free-Float
|61.21%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More recommendations
More press releases
More news
|1 day
|+0.47%
|1 week
|+5.73%
|Current month
|+12.51%
|1 month
|+21.04%
|3 months
|+17.07%
|6 months
|+11.92%
|Current year
|+28.14%
More quotes
1 week
49.65
54.00
1 month
43.55
54.00
Current year
39.35
54.00
1 year
38.55
54.00
3 years
38.20
82.70
5 years
38.20
108.50
10 years
38.20
123.70
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Stefan Dräger CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|60
|1991
|Director of Finance/CFO
|56
|2007
Anton Schrofner CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|60
|2009
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Maria Dietz BRD
|Director/Board Member
|61
|2018
Stefan H. Lauer CHM
|Chairman
|68
|2012
Uwe Lüders BRD
|Director/Board Member
|71
|2007
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.93%
|125 M€
|-.--%
|0.33%
|17 M€
|-.--%
|0.09%
|133 M€
|+4.62%
|0.08%
|109 M€
|+2.09%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|53.50
|+0.19%
|3 091
|23-11-10
|53.40
|+2.89%
|23,241
|23-11-09
|51.90
|+0.78%
|18,094
|23-11-08
|51.50
|+1.98%
|17,664
|23-11-07
|50.50
|-0.20%
|13,414
Delayed Quote Xetra, November 13, 2023 at 05:55 am ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA is a Germany-based provider of medical and safety technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Safety. The Medical segment develops, produces and markets system solutions, equipment and services for the optimization of processes at the acute point of care, such as emergency care, preoperative care, critical care and prenatal care. The Safety segment develops, produces and markets products, system solutions and services for personal protection, gas detection technology and integrated hazard management for customers from various industries, such as mining, fire departments, police and disaster protection. The Company has production sites in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia.
Calendar
2024-03-07 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
53.40EUR
Average target price
53.03EUR
Spread / Average Target
-0.70%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+28.14%
|990 M $
|-18.57%
|173 B $
|-25.78%
|146 B $
|+4.58%
|97 696 M $
|+11.43%
|75 535 M $
|+1.03%
|56 865 M $
|-10.50%
|47 320 M $
|-13.94%
|38 943 M $
|-27.52%
|31 737 M $
|+19.08%
|31 648 M $