EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2025
Address: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2025
Address: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2025
Address: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2025
Address: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23558 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
