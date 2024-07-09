EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



09.07.2024 / 10:27 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 03, 2025

Address: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 03, 2025

Address: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2025

Address: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 29, 2025

Address: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse



