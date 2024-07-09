EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2025
Address: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 03, 2025
Address: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2025
Address: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 29, 2025
Address: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzergebnisse

Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com

 
