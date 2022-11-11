DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Gert-Hartwig Lescow, Purchase under an employee participation program: The terms and conditions of the employee participation program stipulate that, if the ...

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
11.11.2022 / 12:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Gert-Hartwig
|Last name(s):
|Lescow
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005550636
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase under an employee participation program: The terms and conditions of the employee participation program stipulate that, if the price of the preferred shares in Xetra trading is below EUR 40.75 on the trading day on which the preferred shares are removed from the securities account of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA for delivery to participating employees, the purchase price is reduced accordingly to the lowest quoted price in Xetra trading on that trading day.
|Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|40.75 EUR
|333864.75 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|40.75 EUR
|333864.75 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|
|23558 Lübeck
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|
