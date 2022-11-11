Advanced search
    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

(DRW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:55 2022-11-11 am EST
43.15 EUR   +0.47%
06:33aDd : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Gert-Hartwig Lescow, Purchase under an employee participation program: The terms and conditions of the employee participation program stipulate that, if the ...
EQ
11/10Dd : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Stefan Dräger, Purchase under the employee participation program: The terms and conditions of the employee participation program stipulate that, if the price ...
EQ
10/27DRAEGERWERK : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Gert-Hartwig Lescow, Purchase under an employee participation program: The terms and conditions of the employee participation program stipulate that, if the ...

11/11/2022 | 06:33am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2022 / 12:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Gert-Hartwig
Last name(s): Lescow

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005550636

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase under an employee participation program: The terms and conditions of the employee participation program stipulate that, if the price of the preferred shares in Xetra trading is below EUR 40.75 on the trading day on which the preferred shares are removed from the securities account of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA for delivery to participating employees, the purchase price is reduced accordingly to the lowest quoted price in Xetra trading on that trading day.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.75 EUR 333864.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.75 EUR 333864.75 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79199  11.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1485783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
10/27Transcript : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
10/27Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Dräger expects faster sales recognition in the fourth quarter o..
EQ
10/25DRAEGERWERK : Gets a Neutral rating from Jefferies
MD
10/20DRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/17DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10/14Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Preliminary figures for Q3 2022: net sales and earnings signifi..
EQ
Analyst Recommendations on DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Financials
Sales 2022 2 979 M 3 028 M 3 028 M
Net income 2022 -10,8 M -11,0 M -11,0 M
Net Debt 2022 101 M 103 M 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 -77,6x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 746 M 758 M 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 16 252
Free-Float 61,3%
Technical analysis trends DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 42,95 €
Average target price 55,08 €
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dräger Chairman-Executive Board
Gert-Hartwig Lescow CFO & Head-Information Technology
Stefan H. Lauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Schrofner Head-Innovation
Thorsten Grenz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA-22.26%758
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-21.98%205 134
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.58%194 999
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-28.23%91 124
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-0.99%62 678
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-21.45%58 766