DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Stefan Dräger, Purchase under the employee participation program: The terms and conditions of the employee participation program stipulate that, if the price ...

10.11.2022 / 14:37 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Dräger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005550636

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase under the employee participation program: The terms and conditions of the employee participation program stipulate that, if the price of the preferred shares in Xetra trading is below EUR 40.75 on the trading day on which the preferred shares are removed from the securities account of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA for delivery to participating employees, the purchase price is reduced accordingly to the lowest quoted price in Xetra trading on that trading day. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 40.75 EUR 305625.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 40.75 EUR 305625.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

09/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

