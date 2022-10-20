Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
News
Summary
DRW3
DE0005550636
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
(DRW3)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
08:54 2022-10-20 am EDT
39.88
EUR
+0.31%
08:40a
DRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/17
DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10/14
Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Preliminary figures for Q3 2022: net sales and earnings significantly below prior-year level despite continued high order backlog – annual targets no longer achievable
EQ
DRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
10/20/2022 | 08:40am EDT
DZ Bank's analyst Sven Kürten maintains his Sell rating on the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
08:40a
DRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/17
DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10/14
Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Preliminary figures for Q3 2022: net sales and earnings signifi..
EQ
10/13
DRAEGERWERK : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
09/29
Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 5..
EQ
09/19
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA(XTRA:DRW8) dropped from S&P Globa..
CI
08/01
DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
07/28
Transcript : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
07/28
Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Dräger expects significant recovery in business development in ..
EQ
08:40a
DRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/17
DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10/13
DRAEGERWERK : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
2 988 M
2 923 M
2 923 M
Net income 2022
6,79 M
6,64 M
6,64 M
Net Debt 2022
236 M
231 M
231 M
P/E ratio 2022
107x
Yield 2022
0,48%
Capitalization
711 M
695 M
695 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,32x
EV / Sales 2023
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
16 043
Free-Float
61,3%
Chart DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Technical analysis trends DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
39,75 €
Average target price
59,43 €
Spread / Average Target
49,5%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dräger
Chairman-Executive Board
Gert-Hartwig Lescow
CFO & Head-Information Technology
Stefan H. Lauer
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Schrofner
Head-Innovation
Thorsten Grenz
Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
-28.05%
695
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
-24.22%
198 092
DANAHER CORPORATION
-21.62%
187 601
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.
-41.24%
75 400
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION
-3.30%
58 639
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
-13.86%
54 885
