Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRW3   DE0005550636

DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

(DRW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:54 2022-10-20 am EDT
39.88 EUR   +0.31%
08:40aDRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/17DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10/14Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Preliminary figures for Q3 2022: net sales and earnings significantly below prior-year level despite continued high order backlog – annual targets no longer achievable
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating

10/20/2022 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DZ Bank's analyst Sven Kürten maintains his Sell rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
08:40aDRAEGERWERK : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
10/17DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
10/14Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Preliminary figures for Q3 2022: net sales and earnings signifi..
EQ
10/13DRAEGERWERK : Receives a Sell rating from DZ Bank
MD
09/29Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 5..
EQ
09/19Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA(XTRA:DRW8) dropped from S&P Globa..
CI
08/01DRAEGERWERK : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
07/28Transcript : Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
07/28Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa : Dräger expects significant recovery in business development in ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 988 M 2 923 M 2 923 M
Net income 2022 6,79 M 6,64 M 6,64 M
Net Debt 2022 236 M 231 M 231 M
P/E ratio 2022 107x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 711 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 16 043
Free-Float 61,3%
Chart DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Duration : Period :
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 39,75 €
Average target price 59,43 €
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Dräger Chairman-Executive Board
Gert-Hartwig Lescow CFO & Head-Information Technology
Stefan H. Lauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Anton Schrofner Head-Innovation
Thorsten Grenz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA-28.05%695
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-24.22%198 092
DANAHER CORPORATION-21.62%187 601
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-41.24%75 400
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-3.30%58 639
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.86%54 885